Nevada County Paratransit to offer on-demand service starting August 1, 2023

The Nevada County Transit Services Division and Nevada County Now paratransit services are pleased to announce that, effective August 1, 2023, Nevada County Now will begin offering same-day on-demand services to our disabled community members. This means that seniors 65 and over and eligible members of our disabled community can call for same-day, on-demand rides instead of having to book rides a day or more in advance.

This service will operate in conjunction with our current Senior on-demand service and will be provided within the regular Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) service area (Map of area: https://www.nevadacountyca.gov/DocumentCenter/View/17160/Paratransit-Service-Area-PDF?bidId=).

Disabled individuals must be ADA certified by Nevada County Transit Services in order to be eligible to use the on-demand service. Applications for ADA certification may be found at www.nevadacountyconnects.com under Nevada County Now paratransit.

The on-demand service will operate Monday – Friday approximately 6:30 AM – 7:30 PM and Saturdays 7:30 AM – 5:00 PM depending on space availability and resources. The fee is $4.00 per one-way trip. Trips may be scheduled by calling Nevada County Now at 530-271-7433.

We look forward to bringing this service online and providing our community members more flexibility in their local travel planning.