The Nevada County Transit Services Division and Nevada County Now paratransit services are pleased to announce that, effective August 1, 2023, Nevada County Now will begin offering same-day on-demand services to our disabled community members. This means that seniors 65 and over and eligible members of our disabled community can call for same-day, on-demand rides instead of having to book rides a day or more in advance.

This service will operate in conjunction with our current Senior on-demand service and will be provided within the regular Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) service area (Map of area: https://www.nevadacountyca.gov/DocumentCenter/View/17160/Paratransit-Service-Area-PDF?bidId=).

Disabled individuals must be ADA certified by Nevada County Transit Services in order to be eligible to use the on-demand service. Applications for ADA certification may be found at www.nevadacountyconnects.com under Nevada County Now paratransit.

The on-demand service will operate Monday – Friday approximately 6:30 AM – 7:30 PM and Saturdays 7:30 AM – 5:00 PM depending on space availability and resources. The fee is $4.00 per one-way trip. Trips may be scheduled by calling Nevada County Now at 530-271-7433.

We look forward to bringing this service online and providing our community members more flexibility in their local travel planning.