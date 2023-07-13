Nevada City, CA – National Weather Service Sacramento has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for portions of Nevada County beginning Saturday morning through Monday evening. In response, Nevada County will open Cooling Centers at the Grass Valley and Penn Valley libraries from 10 a.m.- 8 p.m. Sat. through Mon., July 15 through 17. Higher temperatures can be dangerous for everyone, especially the very young, senior citizens, pregnant women, and those with chronic medical conditions.

Nevada County’s Office of Emergency Services and Public Health Department partner to review plans for Excessive Heat Emergencies during high-heat events. Nevada County’s Social Services Department, in partnership with the Nevada County Library, is activating Cooling Centers for residents due to extreme daytime temperatures and minimal overnight recovery.

Beat the Heat at Cooling Centers this Weekend

As temperatures climb into the weekend, residents can beat the heat in cool public places, like Nevada County Library branches, grocery stores, or movie theaters.

As we enter an Excessive Heat Warning Saturday, Cooling Centers will provide air-conditioned space and water will be available. Well-behaved pets on a leash are allowed, and both locations are ADA-accessible. Library desk services will only be available during regular library hours, but residents can access the Wi-Fi and look at the materials while using the space.

Tips for Hot Weather

Stay hydrated! Drink plenty of water*, especially before, during, and after outdoor activities.

Take frequent breaks while working or playing outdoors.

Wear loose-fitting, light clothing; wear a wide-brimmed hat to cover the face, ears, and neck if you’ll be outside.

Apply sunscreen (at least SPF 15) 15 minutes before going outdoors and re-apply at least every two hours.

Drink plenty of fluids but avoid beverages that have caffeine or alcohol.

Be safe when recreating in local lakes and rivers. Cold water temperatures and high river flows due to recent snowmelt can cause potentially dangerous swimming conditions.