A Warming Center is open at the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building to provide a space for all Nevada County residents to charge devices and warm up. Nevada County’s Extreme Weather Shelter with Sierra Roots has also moved to the Grass Valley Memorial Building.

Warming Center/Extreme Weather Shelter Location and Hours

Grass Valley Veterans Hall, 255 S Auburn St, Grass Valley, CA 95945.

Opens Wednesday, March 1st, at noon. Open 24/7 through Friday, March 3rd at 5:00 pm.

Warming Center

Warming Center for all Nevada County Residents. Amenities include:

Heat

Power & charging stations

Internet

Snacks and water

Cots with blankets available

Extreme Weather Shelter

Overnight Shelter for Unhoused Residents (in coordination with Sierra Roots). This is a community-wide collaborative effort to temporarily shelter one of our most vulnerable populations during extreme weather events and connects homeless residents to additional services.

Amenities include:

Heat

Power & charging stations

Internet

Meals

Cots with blankets for unhoused residents

(Please note: all overnight operations previously at the Nevada City Veterans Hall will shift to this location).

Anyone experiencing a housing crisis can gain further referral assistance for shelter, food, healthcare, and other services by dialing 2-1-1 or 1(844) 319-4119 to speak with a local 211 Connecting Point call specialist. If you see or know someone experiencing homelessness or have concerns about unhoused individuals, contact the HOME Team.

Call: (530) 470-2686

Email: home@nevadacountyca.gov