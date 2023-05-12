Two days, and close to nine hours of public comment later, the Nevada County Planning Commission voted unanimously to not recommend approval of the Rise Gold project and also did not recommend approval of the Final Environmental Impact Report (EIR.) Commissioners were not swayed by the project proponent’s arguments or the M5.5 earthquake that rattled the building.

The project application, the EIR, the requests for rezones, variances, use permits (exceptions to the County’s General Plan rules) and sundry will now be move to the Board of Supervisors (BOS).

Opponents of the gold mine project. Photo YubaNet Proponents of the gold mine project. Photo YubaNet

Nevada County has provided the update below:

Next Steps

Following the Planning Commission’s recommendation, a Board of Supervisors Public Hearing will be scheduled no sooner than August 2023 to consider the Planning Commission’s recommendation and all public and agency comments received during the application process.

Over the next several months, the County will work to update the staff report for the Board of Supervisors Public Hearing to include public comments from the Planning Commission Public Hearing and integrate the Planning Commission’s recommendation to the Board of Supervisors. The Board of Supervisors will hold a noticed public hearing to take final action on the proposed project.

Where to Find Project Documents

All documents pertaining to the proposed actions, Staff Reports, and other supporting documents are available for public review at the Idaho Maryland Mine Planning Commission Staff Report webpage.

The Environmental Impact Report (EIR) is available for public review online at www.NevadaCountyCA.gov/IMMRise.

Printed copies of the EIR are available at the Nevada County Planning Department, the Madelyn Helling Library, and the Grass Valley Library.

Interested residents are encouraged to subscribe for updates and view the project’s planning process and timeline on the website at www.NevadaCountyCA.gov/IMMRise.