Nevada County, July 19, 2023 – Nevada County Pride is thrilled to announce the inaugural Nevada County Pride Festival 2023, a day of joy, celebration, and a shared commitment to inclusivity. This free event is open to all, with a suggested donation at the door. We welcome locals and visitors to experience the spirit of pride and inclusivity, Nevada County style, at the iconic Miners Foundry, on Sunday, August 6, 2023, from 1:00 PM until 10:00 PM.

“We are thrilled to host this Pride event, a remarkable gathering that will resonate with laughter, music, dance, and the joy of celebration,” said Pepper, Board Member and Event Chair. “Our aim is to provide a safe and joyous space where the local community can come together, learn from each other, and create lasting memories that will inspire unity and acceptance long after the event concludes.”

The festival will feature a diverse lineup of events with something for everyone to enjoy and unique opportunities to share talents. The specific program times will be posted at our website as we get closer to the event.

ACT 1:

Youth Talent Showcase and Dance Performance hosted by Bright Futures for Youth. We encourage all talented young people to submit entries and showcase their skills and win prizes. Visit Talent Show Entry to learn more.

ACT 2:

Get Your Comedy On!

Heather Rogue (she/her) is a rogue in both comedy and life. An undefeated roast champion from Sacramento, California, her stand-up poignantly details her experiences as a formerly homeless transgender woman. She is also a journalist, a poet, and writer/director of “Real Life Conspiracies,” a sketch show on Youtube.

Tea Wade (they/them) is a renowned stand-up comedian and spoken-word poet, Tea Wade has performed across 44 states. They bring their unique perspective to the stage, offering a blend of humor and activism.

Sara Rooker (she/her) hails from Reno, NV. She performs around the country and has opened for Eddie Pepitone, Kyle Kinane, Taylor Tomlinson, and more. Rooker will be headlining the 2023 Savage Henry Comedy Festival and featured at the 2023 Altercation Festival in Austin, TX. She is the producer for Don’t Tell Comedy’s Reno/Tahoe chapter.

ACT 3:

Talent Competition hosted by local drag queen Cloaca and burlesque star Cybil Unrest with Special Guest Judges. We invite everyone to participate in the Talent Show for the top three prizes. More information and entry forms are here.

ACT 4:

DJ Dance Party with Beth Koppe, AKA DJ Mysdefy. Get ready to dance the night away with the electrifying beats of DJ Mysdefy. This promises to be an unforgettable evening of celebration and unity.

In addition to the live performances, the festival will feature an all-day silent auction, raffle prizes, vendors, and more.

If you would like to support this event and contribute to its success, visit our website’s Donate tab to contribute.

It is our priority to provide inclusive accommodations that consider and cater to diverse needs, ensuring equal accessibility and comfort for all individuals. Please contact us with requests or ideas to help create an inclusive environment that embraces and supports the requirements and identities of all participants.

Details: