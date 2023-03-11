Residents and business owners with storm damage repairs in unincorporated Nevada County will receive priority permitting and have local fees waived for repair permits through the Nevada County Community Development Agency (CDA) for repairs following the February 24, 2023, winter storm.

“Our goal is to help the community recover by offering expedited permitting and fee waivers. Our team is ready to support the community’s efforts to rebuild,” said George Schureck, Building Director.

The County’s Emergency Proclamation for the recent winter storm made the fee waivers available to properties that require permitted repairs from the recent winter storm. Examples of permitted repairs from storm damage may include electrical damage, structural roof repair, septic repair, well repair, decking reconstruction, foundation repair, and similar components that were damaged during the storm. The fee waivers will cover permit fees for storm-related damage from the February/March Winter Storms that began on February 24, 2023, including structure and roof collapse from the snow during this time.

The Nevada County Contractors’ Association (NCCA) or the Contractors’ Association of Truckee-Tahoe (CATT) can help residents find professional, licensed contractors. Residents can also verify contractor license information through the California State License Board to verify a contractor’s license and insurance status.

Starting the Permit Process:

Walk-ins are welcome from 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, excluding holidays, at the CDA Lobby within the Eric Rood Administrative Center (950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City).

Appointments are encouraged. Book an appointment online or call (530) 265-1222.

Apply and review your permit online through CDA’s online permit portal (Accela).

Nevada County Office of Emergency Services (OES) also encourages residents and businesses to report their winter storm damage via a Winter Storm Building Damage Survey. The survey is available at www.ReadyNevadaCounty.org/StormSurvey. Find information on current storm-related services and recovery resources at www.ReadyNevadaCounty.org/StormInfo.