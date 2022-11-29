Research has shown secondhand smoke and vapor (aerosols exhaled when vaping) can flow through open windows and under doors, seep in between shared walls, travel along openings for pipes and wiring, and blow through shared ventilation systems. If you share walls, you share air.

The Nevada County Tobacco Prevention Program is asking residents of Grass Valley and Nevada City to take a survey that will help the program learn more about their experience and thoughts regarding smoke-free multi-unit housing (this includes apartments, townhouses, duplexes, and condominiums).

The survey only takes a few minutes to complete, and you can find it at NevadaCountyCA.gov/SmokeFreeSurvey. No personally identifiable information is collected during the survey and residents do not have to live in multi-unit housing to take it. Nevada County Public Health Department values the community’s input to help make the best decisions for our community.

If you have any questions please contact Shannon Glaz, Tobacco Prevention Program Coordinator, at shannon.glaz@nevadacountyca.gov.