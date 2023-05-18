Nevada City, Calif. May 18, 2023 – The Nevada County Library is excited to announce: the author of Interior Chinatown, Charles Yu, will be visiting the Miners Foundry on Friday, May 27th from 6 pm to 8 pm. This event is sponsored by the Nevada County Library, Nevada County Superintendent of Schools, Nevada County Friends of the Library, and the Community Asian Theatre of the Sierras. Doors will open at 5:30pm, and all are invited to attend this free event.

Charles Yu is an award-winning author of four books, including the critically acclaimed novel Interior Chinatown and the National Book Award-winning How to Live Safely in a Science Fictional Universe. As a screenwriter, Yu has also written for television shows such as “Westworld” and “Legends of Tomorrow.”

Nevada County Reads is a countywide reading program that has been promoting literacy and community engagement since its inception in 2006. The program is organized by the Nevada County Library and brings together the citizens of Nevada County through reading and discussion. Each year, a variety of events are organized, including author visits, book discussions, and film screenings. Learn more about the program and view past selections at nevadacountyreads.com.

Illustration by Nevada County Reads logo contest winner, local high school student Mya Marsh

Nevada County Reads also encourages youth participation through a logo contest and high school writing contest. This year’s winner of the Nevada County Reads logo contest is Mya Marsh, whose work was used on Nevada County Reads program marketing. High school participants who have entered the writing contest will be invited to a private writing workshop and Q&A with Charles Yu, and winners will be announced before May 27th.

The Nevada County Library has invited Charles Yu for the finale event of this year’s Nevada County Reads program. Yu’s book, Interior Chinatown, takes on themes of personal identity perceived through culture at large and asks the reader: What role in life am I expected to play? With a rich legacy of Chinese residents and workers in Nevada County, the themes of Interior Chinatown resonate with local history, and provide an opportunity for community dialogue.

The doors for the event will open at 5:30 pm, with the main event starting promptly at 6:00 pm with a performance by Grass Valley Taiko. Charles Yu will then be joined in discussion with County Librarian Nick Wilczek and Donn Harris of Color Me Human.

During a Q&A session audience members can ask questions and engage with Charles directly. The author will sign books following the event, and books will be available for purchase courtesy of Harmony Books. The event will feature light catering provided by Nevada County Library and the Miners Foundry will open a cash bar for the event.

“We are thrilled to have Charles Yu come to Nevada County as part of Nevada County Reads 2023,” said Ian Boalt, Librarian for the Nevada County Library. “This event promises to be a wonderful celebration of literature and culture, and we hope that everyone will come out to enjoy the music, the interview, and the chance to meet Charles Yu.”