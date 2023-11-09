Nevada City, Calif. November 8, 2023 – Nevada County will soon have 25-30 new beds available for people experiencing homelessness who have serious behavioral health conditions thanks to a $3.6 million grant from the state’s Behavioral Health Bridge Housing Program.

The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday accepted the grant and approved a $1.4 million contract with Hospitality House to start the program by getting hotel rooms or rental homes for people experiencing homelessness. The County estimates that it will be able to serve 100-150 people over the next three years with Behavioral Health Bridge Housing Program funds.

Joe Naake, director of strategic operations for Hospitality House, said he hopes to start getting people off the streets and into the rooms within the next month. Hospitality House will target specific areas including Sutton Way in Grass Valley and Nevada City and will explore opportunities in the Tahoe-Truckee region, Naake said. Those offered these rooms will receive case management services focused on promoting mental and physical health, identification and stabilization of a local support network, care coordination and assistance in developing life skills needed to be successful in maintaining permanent housing.

“I think this is a step that we need to try and get more people housed, especially people who have behavioral health and mental health issues,” said Supervisor Lisa Swarthout.

Supervisors said they hope funding can be found to extend the program beyond three years.