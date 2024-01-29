Thirty-five 7th and 8th grade students from ten local schools competed in the countywide Writing Tournament, held in the Stone Hall at the Miners Foundry, on January 25th.

The students were judged on three styles of writing:

Informative Writing: Guest speaker, Chris Espedal, Director of Facilities and Safety for Nevada County Superintendent of Schools, gave a presentation about situational awareness. Following the speech, the students were asked to write a paper about the presentation.

Creative Writing: The students wrote stories in response to the prompt: The bell rang. I sprinted to my locker. I had to get there before….

Persuasive Letter Writing: Students were asked to write a letter to their principal with an idea to improve their school.

Students had a wide range of ideas to improve their school. Many students wrote about enrichment activities and electives: improving sports teams, making arts a requirement, and adding more afterschool activities. Some students wrote about improving the campus with new lockers or a better playground. Other students chose serious topics such as gender bias in dress codes, getting rid of iReady testing, and improving school lunches. A few students chose to have fun with the prompt and suggested to get an ice cream machine or add a nap time to the school day.

7th Grade Winners, L-R: Pixie Gump, Vivienne Karwowski, Lena Von Ruden, Scott W. Lay, Superintendent, NCSOS 8th Grade Winners, L-R: Sybella Wasson, Amy Peckham, Ethan Conklin, and Scott W. Lay, Superintendent, NCSOS

Tournament Coordinator, Shannon Rashby said, “We ended up with a record number of ties because the writing was so good, the judges were having a hard time choosing winners!”

8th grader, Ethan Conklin, took home the overall prize in his grade for the second year in a row!

Winners:

Overall winners for highest collective score from 3 written assignments:

7th Grade: Lena Von Ruden, Magnolia 8th Grade: Ethan Conklin, Seven Hills

Informative Writing Winners:

7th Grade:

1st Place: Pixie Gump, Nevada City School of the Arts 2nd Place: Ava Becker, Mt. St. Mary’s 3rd Place: Josie Hoover, Grass Valley Charter School 4th Place: Lena Von Ruden, Magnolia 5th Place (tie): Tessa Myers, Union Hill 5th Place (tie): Zoe Colbert, Nevada City School of the Arts

8th Grade:

1st Place: Ethan Conklin, Seven Hills 2nd Place (tie): Mackenzie Early, Seven Hills 2nd Place (tie): Mason Boucke, Grass Valley Charter 3rd Place: Sybella Wasson, Forest Charter 4th Place: Taylor Shimamoto, Magnolia 5th Place: Malachi Watanabe, Ready Springs

Creative Writing Winners :

7th Grade :

1st Place: Vivienne Karwowski, Seven Hills 2nd Place : Lena Von Ruden, Magnolia 3rd Place: Austin Peters, Mt. St. Mary’s 4th Place: Josie Hoover, Grass Valley Charter 5th Place (tie): Hudson Bradley, Grass Valley Charter 5th Place (tie): Zoe Colbert, Nevada City School of the Arts

8th Grade :

1st Place: Amy Peckham, Magnolia 2nd Place (tie): Brooke Colvin, Nevada City School of the Arts 2nd Place (tie): Cailee Perez-Montalvo, Mt. St. Mary’s 3rd Place: Felix Van Wagner-Meade, Mt. St. Mary’s 4th Place (tie): Ethan Conklin, Seven Hills 4th Place (tie): Cash Olsen, Nevada City School of the Arts 5th Place (tie): Mackenzie Early, Seven Hills 5th Place (tie): Taylor Shimamoto, Magnolia

Persuasive Letter Writing Winners :

7th Grade :

1st Place: Lena Von Ruden, Magnolia 2nd Place: Pixie Gump, Nevada City School of the Arts 3rd Place: Kate Lind, Union Hill 4th Place: Vivienne Karwowski, Seven Hills 5th Place: Julian Leiva, Seven Hills

8th Grade :

1st Place: Sybella Wasson, Forest Charter 2nd Place: Ethan Conklin, Seven Hills 3rd Place: Clover Rashby, Forest Charter 4th Place: Cash Olsen, Nevada City School of the Arts 5th Place: Mackenzie Early, Seven Hills

Thank you and congratulations to all the participating students as well as teachers and parents for their support.