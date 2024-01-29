Thirty-five 7th and 8th grade students from ten local schools competed in the countywide Writing Tournament, held in the Stone Hall at the Miners Foundry, on January 25th.
The students were judged on three styles of writing:
- Informative Writing: Guest speaker, Chris Espedal, Director of Facilities and Safety for Nevada County Superintendent of Schools, gave a presentation about situational awareness. Following the speech, the students were asked to write a paper about the presentation.
- Creative Writing: The students wrote stories in response to the prompt: The bell rang. I sprinted to my locker. I had to get there before….
- Persuasive Letter Writing: Students were asked to write a letter to their principal with an idea to improve their school.
Students had a wide range of ideas to improve their school. Many students wrote about enrichment activities and electives: improving sports teams, making arts a requirement, and adding more afterschool activities. Some students wrote about improving the campus with new lockers or a better playground. Other students chose serious topics such as gender bias in dress codes, getting rid of iReady testing, and improving school lunches. A few students chose to have fun with the prompt and suggested to get an ice cream machine or add a nap time to the school day.
Tournament Coordinator, Shannon Rashby said, “We ended up with a record number of ties because the writing was so good, the judges were having a hard time choosing winners!”
8th grader, Ethan Conklin, took home the overall prize in his grade for the second year in a row!
Winners:
Overall winners for highest collective score from 3 written assignments:
7th Grade: Lena Von Ruden, Magnolia
8th Grade: Ethan Conklin, Seven Hills
Informative Writing Winners:
7th Grade:
1st Place: Pixie Gump, Nevada City School of the Arts
2nd Place: Ava Becker, Mt. St. Mary’s
3rd Place: Josie Hoover, Grass Valley Charter School
4th Place: Lena Von Ruden, Magnolia
5th Place (tie): Tessa Myers, Union Hill
5th Place (tie): Zoe Colbert, Nevada City School of the Arts
8th Grade:
1st Place: Ethan Conklin, Seven Hills
2nd Place (tie): Mackenzie Early, Seven Hills
2nd Place (tie): Mason Boucke, Grass Valley Charter
3rd Place: Sybella Wasson, Forest Charter
4th Place: Taylor Shimamoto, Magnolia
5th Place: Malachi Watanabe, Ready Springs
Creative Writing Winners:
7th Grade:
1st Place: Vivienne Karwowski, Seven Hills
2nd Place : Lena Von Ruden, Magnolia
3rd Place: Austin Peters, Mt. St. Mary’s
4th Place: Josie Hoover, Grass Valley Charter
5th Place (tie): Hudson Bradley, Grass Valley Charter
5th Place (tie): Zoe Colbert, Nevada City School of the Arts
8th Grade:
1st Place: Amy Peckham, Magnolia
2nd Place (tie): Brooke Colvin, Nevada City School of the Arts
2nd Place (tie): Cailee Perez-Montalvo, Mt. St. Mary’s
3rd Place: Felix Van Wagner-Meade, Mt. St. Mary’s
4th Place (tie): Ethan Conklin, Seven Hills
4th Place (tie): Cash Olsen, Nevada City School of the Arts
5th Place (tie): Mackenzie Early, Seven Hills
5th Place (tie): Taylor Shimamoto, Magnolia
Persuasive Letter Writing Winners:
7th Grade:
1st Place: Lena Von Ruden, Magnolia
2nd Place: Pixie Gump, Nevada City School of the Arts
3rd Place: Kate Lind, Union Hill
4th Place: Vivienne Karwowski, Seven Hills
5th Place: Julian Leiva, Seven Hills
8th Grade:
1st Place: Sybella Wasson, Forest Charter
2nd Place: Ethan Conklin, Seven Hills
3rd Place: Clover Rashby, Forest Charter
4th Place: Cash Olsen, Nevada City School of the Arts
5th Place: Mackenzie Early, Seven Hills
Thank you and congratulations to all the participating students as well as teachers and parents for their support.