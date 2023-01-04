Following a meeting with the California Department of Education and California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, statewide preparedness efforts are underway in anticipation of the current weather report predicting high winds, downed trees and powerlines, and rain with potential areas of mudslides and flooding across the state. The Governor has pre-emptively declared California in a state of emergency. This atmospheric river has the potential to impact areas of Nevada County.

In preparation for this potential event, Nevada County Superintendent of Schools Office recommends that all families prepare their homes for high winds, extended power outages and potential flooding. Be prepared for potential school closures.

Be prepared for extended power outages Flashlights, batteries Charge all devices

Have 72 hours of food and water available for all family members

Gas tanks should be filled on vehicles

Know where to get vetted information and updates Ready Nevada County Dashboard YubaNet KVMR radio 89.5 FM KNCO Talk Radio 830 AM The Union Newspaper Local television stations



Nevada County Superintendent of Schools is in close communication with our local Office of Emergency Services and will stand ready to provide support and resources, as needed, to all of our school sites.

Stay safe!