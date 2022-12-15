The Nevada County Superior Court is pleased to announce a return to in person Self-Help / Family Law Facilitator / Small Claims Advisor services at its Truckee Branch located at 10075 Levon Avenue in Truckee, CA. Self-represented litigants will now be able to receive in person assistance at the Truckee courthouse the SECOND WEDNESDAY of the month beginning on January 11, 2023. Walk in assistance will be available on a first come first served basis from 9:00 a.m. until noon. Afternoon assistance will be available by pre-appointment only.

Appointments can be made by email to selfhelpcenter@nccourt.net or by calling the Self-Help office at (530) 362-4309, option 4.

The Self-Help / Family Law Facilitator / Small Claims Advisor can help you with legal information and procedure. Staff CAN assist all parties to a case, provide court forms, help prepare court orders after a hearing, provide resources for you to do your own research and make informed decisions. Assistance is provided with civil case types including small claims, family law, probate, conservatorships, guardianships and general civil matters. It is not provided for federal matters.

Staff CANNOT give you specific legal advice, represent you in court, monitor your case, inform you of future dates or deadlines, predict or guess an outcome, or have a confidential or attorney-client relationship with you. If you need or want any of those things, consult a private attorney. Staff CANNOT assist you if you have an attorney.

In addition, the Nevada County Law Library provides access to many books and legal research tools. Some are available online and the rest are in person at the Nevada City courthouse.

Residents of the east side of the county who do not have access to a computer can use the Self- Help public computer at the Truckee courthouse to get to the books and research materials.

This computer is available from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. If you have internet access, you will be able to sign up for a free Law Library account and have access to the collection from anywhere. The full collection of NOLO Press books is available now.

The Center is available on all other regular court days by contacting the Court’s self-help office email to selfhelpcenter@nccourt.net or calling the self-help office at (530) 362-4309, option 4 or by driving to the Nevada City courthouse for in person assistance. Please note that in person assistance and email will provide faster access to available resources than phone service. Staff resources are limited.