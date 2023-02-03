Effective February 6, 2023, Nevada County Superior Court will expand its clerk’s counter hours at all locations. Clerk’s offices and telephone lines will now be open from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each court day at all court locations. This represents an expansion of two hours per court day at the Nevada City Courthouse.

This change was made possible by the actions of the Legislature and Governor in addressing the need for ongoing equitable funding of the California Trial Courts.

The fiscal year 2022/2023 State Budget Act included “Trial Court Equity Funding” to address historical inequity in funding among the State’s trial courts. As a court which has been historically funded below the statewide average for trial courts, Nevada County Superior Court received a portion of this additional Trial Court Equity Funding.

“We are truly grateful for the additional funding as a result of the collaborative efforts of the Legislature, Governor, and Judiciary,” said the Hon. S. Robert Tice-Raskin, Presiding Judge, “This funding has enabled us to expand our clerk’s office operating hours and thereby improve access to our justice system for all members of our community.”

This expansion of clerk’s office hours is in addition to restoration of monthly in-person Self- Help Center services at the court’s Truckee location which began in January. Nevada County Superior Court also launched eFiling for civil cases in January, providing greatly improved document processing capabilities to the court’s clerk staff and litigants.