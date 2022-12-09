Sacramento, Calif. – December 8, 2022 – Nevada Supervising Deputy Probation Officer Jim Amaral was recognized at the statewide 2022 Annual Chief Probation Officers of California Awards Ceremony as Trainer of the Year. This award is given to an employee of any rank selected by the CPOC affiliate for meritorious service, significant contributions, career achievement among other reasons warranting recognition.

“We are honored to present Jim Amaral with the Trainer of the Year award for his compassion and diligence as a Supervising Deputy Probation Officer, ” said Jeff Goldman, Chief of Nevada County Probation. “We value your extensive knowledge and thank you for sharing that with others.”

Jim Amaral is a Supervising Deputy Probation Officer at the Nevada County Probation Department’s Juvenile Division, which he currently oversees. Jim has over 18 years of law enforcement experience ranging from being a Correctional Officer to Police Officer, School Resource Officer, and Deputy Probation Officer. He has worked with youth in the community for over 15 years.

“Probation is successful because of our highly trained officers who help make communities safer and provide opportunity and accountability to justice-involved individuals” said John Keene, President of CPOC. “Thank you, Jim, for helping us achieve our objectives and improve lives.”

Jim has an in-depth knowledge of the Continuum of Care Reform and the recently implemented Family First Prevention Services Act (FFPSA). He has conducted multiple training sessions for CPOC on the “Juvenile Probation Placement Core ” and “Advanced Practice to Foster Care Placement ” course. The attendees of his training have described him as highly engaging and a transparent instructor with extensive knowledge. Jim brings a great deal of energy and presents applicable laws and requirements in a manner that is easy to understand.

The Chief Probation Officers of California (CPOC) is an association of all 58 counties with a shared identity as law enforcement leaders. CPOC is committed to a research-based approach to public safety that promotes positive behavior change. Their leadership guides policy and practice in prevention, community-based corrections, secure detention for youth, and direct human services. CPOC aims to prevent crime and delinquency, reduce recidivism, restore victims, and promote healthy families and communities.

For more information about CPOC, please go to www.cpoc.org.