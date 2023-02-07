On Tuesday, February 7th, the Nevada County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved and awarded the McCourtney Road Transfer Station (MRTS) Improvement Project to Bobo Construction. This project will repurpose the existing transfer station’s footprint to accommodate the increased traffic and demand for recycling and solid waste services and allow for the current State mandate for organic food waste collection and diversion.

“A lot of hard work has been done to get us to this point, and we are very excited to see this project begin this Spring,” said Board of Supervisors Chair Ed Scofield. “Anyone who has visited the transfer station during peak periods is familiar with the long lines and wait times, but the cost of the project has come out much better than we anticipated and will help solve the wait issues.”

McCourtney Road Transfer Station now

Construction is planned from Spring 2023 through Fall 2024. Customers will be able to check the MRTS camera for live traffic conditions.

“We’ve worked closely with our partners at Waste Management to reduce the impact on operations by phasing construction,” said Solid Waste Program Manager David Garcia. “This project has been 11 years in the making to increase the site capacity and service level for solid waste in our area.”

Planned improvements include:

Quick and easy site access. Plenty of unloading stalls with a new transfer station building. Improved access to Household Hazardous Waste and recycling facilities. Improved areas for green waste, construction, and demolition. Food waste diversion facility to comply with California state regulations. New public receiving area to maximize flexibility for known and unknown needs for the next 30 years.

McCourtney Road Transfer Station project

More Information about the McCourtney Road Transfer Station

MRTS provides solid waste and recycling transfer services for the communities of Grass Valley, Nevada City, and the unincorporated areas of western Nevada County and was constructed in 1994 after the adjacent McCourtney Road landfill was closed.

MRTS has seen an increase in traffic and needs more capacity to accommodate the volume of vehicles regularly delivering waste to the site, in addition to providing organic food waste collection and diversion programs as outlined in SB1383 and AB1826 and directed by the State of California. Segregated food waste cannot be accommodated in the current facility design.

The project will cost $22 million over two years and has been included in the County’s Capital Facilities Plan since 2012. Over $4 million in taxpayer dollars were saved by making minimal reductions to the project’s scope and rebidding the project in November 2022.

To see the complete project timeline and project design assets, please visit www.NevadaCountyCA.gov/MRTS.