GRASS VALLEY, CA- Snow accumulation and limited road accessibility throughout Nevada County is creating a challenge for USPS letter carriers. That snow can cause blocked mailboxes and roads and create slippery surfaces which can prevent delivery and cause dangerous conditions.

Residents maintaining a clear path to the mailbox — including steps, porches, walkways, and street approach — will help postal carriers maintain consistent delivery service. Customers receiving curbside delivery should also ensure clear access to their mailboxes for letter carriers who deliver from the street.

Postal employees make every reasonable effort to deliver mail in many difficult weather conditions. However, delivery service may be delayed or curtailed whenever streets or walkways present hazardous conditions for letter carriers or when snow is plowed against mailboxes. The U. S. Postal Service curtails delivery only after careful consideration, and only as a last resort. If mail is curtailed, delivery is attempted the next delivery day.

The Postal Service is committed to delivering to our customers daily across Nevada County while also maintaining the safety of our carriers as we make our appointed rounds.

Grass Valley residents residing in the Loma Rica, Greenhorn, Burma Rd, You Bet and Lower Colfax areas are the most heavily impacted by these severe conditions.

Nevada City residents residing near Cascade Shores, North Banner, Lava Cap and Banner Quaker are also heavily impacted by these limited access conditions.

Ensuring the safety of our carriers is our top priority and we ask homeowners and businesses to help us clear the path to facilitate safe delivery.

Here are a few ways to help keep your carrier safe this winter:

Clear enough snow from curbside boxes to allow mail trucks to approach the box, deliver the mail, and to drive away from the box without danger or the need for backing.

Walkways should be cleared of snow and ice and allow enough traction to avoid slips, trips or falls.

Steps should also be kept clear of ice and snow and in good repair so as not to cause injury to the letter carriers or others who visit the customer’s home.

Overhangs should be clear and free of snow and ice to avoid injury.

Leave a light on, if possible, to illuminate walkways and porches.

Add a street address to mailboxes so they’re easier for carriers to find.

Mail pick-up is also available for those impacted residents.

Impacted Grass Valley residents served by the Grass Valley Post Office located at 185 E. Main St., Grass Valley, CA 95945 may pick-up their mail at the local post office Monday- Friday 9 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Impacted Nevada City residents served by the Nevada City post office located at 200 Coyote St., Nevada City, CA 95959 may retrieve their mail at the local post office Monday-Friday 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Customers are asked to present photo I.D. for all package and mail pick-ups.

Regular mail delivery will resume to those impacted delivery routes as conditions and safe access improves.

The Postal Service apologizes for any inconvenience customers may experience and we remain committed to delivering to our communities daily with a dedicated focus on the safety of our employees.

This is a rapidly changing situation, and the USPS is proud to serve our local communities.

Many retail services including temporary forwards, mail holds, stamps and more are also available anytime, online at usps.com.