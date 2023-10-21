Penn Valley, CA—The newest edition to the Penn Valley Fire Protection District (PVFPD) safety vehicle fleet will be on display at the Penn Valley Fire Department Auxiliary (PVFDA) Thrift Shop throughout the week. The Auxiliary Thrift Shop is located at 10513 Spenceville Road, behind Station 43 in Penn Valley. The ambulance, purchased by the Auxiliary, will go into service in coming weeks.

Penn Valley Fire Chief Don Wagner approached the Auxiliary in August, requesting funding necessary to secure the Type 1 ambulance, manufactured by Horton on a Ford F550 chassis. The Auxiliary immediately purchased the four wheel drive vehicle which arrived from New Jersey on September 3rd and was today gifted to Penn Valley Fire.

The fully equipped ambulance is ready to serve Penn Valley and Rough and Ready residents with Advanced Life Support (ALS) transport capabilities. It contains bells and whistles not available on current Penn Valley ambulances. Emergency Medical Services Coordinator Captain Clayton Thomas says, “One key addition is a powered loading system that literally lifts the gurney into the vehicle.” This $25,000 feature will result in less physical stress and injury to firefighter paramedics.

Firefighter Colin Gault and Firefighter Jace Ruscica demonstrate the gurney lift.

Chief Wagner wishes to express his appreciation to the volunteers of the Penn Valley Fire Thrift Shop. “Our heartfelt thanks go to the volunteers who show up, week after week, some for the past 40 years, to work in the thrift shop,” he said. PVFDA is responsible for raising over $2.7 million dollars for the fire district and has helped purchase fire engines and ambulances for decades.

PVFDA President Carol Smith hands over the keys to the ambulance

While acknowledging Chief Wagner’s kind words, PVFDA Board President Carol Smith wishes to redirect the spotlight of appreciation to the hundreds of shoppers and thrift shop donors. “It takes a lot of sales to buy a major piece of emergency response equipment like this and our loyal customers have much to be proud of. Please come by the shop so you can see what your contributions have purchased,” she said.