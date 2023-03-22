Nevada County Camera Club’s exhibit “Creative Visions – A Photo Challenge” will be on display at the Courtyard Suites in Grass Valley in April to celebrate Photography Month.

“Textures of Grid 27” by Ingrid Lockhart – “The grid I was assigned included the area around the Post Office in downtown Grass Valley. I discovered that these few blocks contained a myriad of interesting textures. This image represents a composite of some of these textures and it will be used as the cover for a calendar with each month of the year showcasing a different “texture” image from the Grid. “

This exhibit includes photographs of western Nevada County that were taken during one week in February. “The purpose of this annual photo challenge is to encourage club members to expand their creativity in photography, post processing and presentation of the artwork.

“Polly Gas” by Barbara Summers – “Polly Gas! Such a surprise to run across this structure designed to house collected items over the years. It is in Grid 18. I spoke with the daughter of the man who built it. A very fine collection, and a series of old country town storefronts are near by! Very creative and a thrill to come across as my husband and I searched for treasures of the Gold Country On Camera!”

This exhibit is fun not only for the photographers but viewers as well, as the photographs often incorporate fantasy, 3D or other special effects in the finished work,” said Kathy Triolo, Chair of the Creative Visions Committee.

Photographs for this exhibit will be displayed at the Courtyard Suites, 210 N Auburn St. in Grass Valley during their open hours from 6:00 am – 11:00 pm from April 1 – April 29. The opening reception will be on Saturday, April 1 from 6:00 – 8:00 pm.

“Finding Love Everywhere” by Darby Davenport – “My image of the water making a heart was taken of Deer Creek where it runs parallel to Willow Valley Road in NC. I’ve been looking for heart shapes in nature my whole life. I’m delighted when I find them. The water naturally made a basic heart shape but I manipulated it into a more obvious heart shaped structure in Photoshop. I’ve never played with paint filters before so I decided to try adding the oil paint filter to my image since this project is about creativity.”

“It is definitely our pleasure to be hosting this group of artists during Photography Month here at the Courtyard Suites. By supporting local artists, we can also help expand our guest’s opportunities – giving them a chance to take home a piece of art from a talented community! Don’t miss your chance to come and indulge in this exhibit,” said Kyra Gates, Artist Coordinator, Grass Valley Courtyard Suites.

Photography Month, initiated by Viewpoint Photographic Art Center, is being celebrated in 5 northern California counties in April to share a moment of beauty, a visual story, or a critical snapshot in time.

What: “Creative Visions – a Photo Challenge” Exhibit

Sponsoring Organization: Nevada County Camera Club

Opening Dates of Photo Exhibit: April 1 – 29, 6:00 am – 11:00 pm.

Opening Reception: April 1, 6:00 – 8:00 pm

Location of Exhibit: Courtyard Suites, 210 N Auburn St, Grass Valley

For More Information on Nevada County Camera Club and Photography Month:

Nevada County Camera Club: http://www.nccameraclub.com

For More Information on Courtyard Suites:

Courtyard Suites: https://gvcourtyardsuites.com

For More Information on Photography Month Sacramento:

https://www.photomonthsacramento.org