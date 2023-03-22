Nevada County Camera Club’s exhibit “Creative Visions – A Photo Challenge” will be on display at the Courtyard Suites in Grass Valley in April to celebrate Photography Month.
This exhibit includes photographs of western Nevada County that were taken during one week in February. “The purpose of this annual photo challenge is to encourage club members to expand their creativity in photography, post processing and presentation of the artwork.
This exhibit is fun not only for the photographers but viewers as well, as the photographs often incorporate fantasy, 3D or other special effects in the finished work,” said Kathy Triolo, Chair of the Creative Visions Committee.
Photographs for this exhibit will be displayed at the Courtyard Suites, 210 N Auburn St. in Grass Valley during their open hours from 6:00 am – 11:00 pm from April 1 – April 29. The opening reception will be on Saturday, April 1 from 6:00 – 8:00 pm.
“It is definitely our pleasure to be hosting this group of artists during Photography Month here at the Courtyard Suites. By supporting local artists, we can also help expand our guest’s opportunities – giving them a chance to take home a piece of art from a talented community! Don’t miss your chance to come and indulge in this exhibit,” said Kyra Gates, Artist Coordinator, Grass Valley Courtyard Suites.
Photography Month, initiated by Viewpoint Photographic Art Center, is being celebrated in 5 northern California counties in April to share a moment of beauty, a visual story, or a critical snapshot in time.
What: “Creative Visions – a Photo Challenge” Exhibit
Sponsoring Organization: Nevada County Camera Club
Opening Dates of Photo Exhibit: April 1 – 29, 6:00 am – 11:00 pm.
Opening Reception: April 1, 6:00 – 8:00 pm
Location of Exhibit: Courtyard Suites, 210 N Auburn St, Grass Valley
For More Information on Nevada County Camera Club and Photography Month:
Nevada County Camera Club: http://www.nccameraclub.com
For More Information on Courtyard Suites:
Courtyard Suites: https://gvcourtyardsuites.com
For More Information on Photography Month Sacramento: