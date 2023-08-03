The Judges of the Nevada County Superior Court are pleased to announce the appointment of Laila A. Waheed to the position of Court Executive Officer. Ms. Waheed replaces Interim Court Executive Officer Kimberly Flener who has led the court since Court Executive Officer Jason B. Galkin’s appointment as CEO of Riverside County Superior Court.

Ms. Waheed has served the Nevada County Superior Court since 2020, first as Principal Analyst then as Assistant Court Executive Officer. In those roles, Ms. Waheed oversaw the Court’s Finance and Human Resources departments as well as managed the Court’s case management system transition completed in April of 2022. Prior to her service with Nevada County Superior Court, she worked at Placer Superior Court as a Court Analyst and Judicial Fellow through the Capital Fellows Program.

Ms. Waheed holds a Master of Public Administration degree from the University of Southern California and a Graduate Certificate in Applied Policy and Government from California State University, Sacramento. She completed her Bachelor of Science degree in Sociology, minoring in Communications as well as a Bachelor of Arts degree in Theatre Arts from Santa Clara University.

Ms. Waheed will assume the role of CEO immediately.

The Judges and staff of the court are pleased to welcome Ms. Waheed to her new role with the Nevada County Superior Court and look forward to working with her.

Ms. Waheed is grateful for the opportunity to serve the Nevada County Superior Court as CEO and looks forward to supporting the Court’s mission of ensuring fair and equal access to justice for all.