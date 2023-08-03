Internationally traveled photographer Martin (Desert) Powell will exhibit his photographs of birds and landscapes, “Sand and Feathers”, at the Brunswick office of Edward Jones from August 17 through November. His series of 20 photos, printed mostly on metal, showcases the uniqueness and variety of birds and beauty of desert landscapes.

Slot Canyon by Desert Powell

An opening reception will be held on Thursday, August 17 from 4:00 – 6:00 pm at the Edward Jones conference room, 580 Brunswick Ave, Suite 200 in Grass Valley. Refreshments will be provided. (Edward Jones is in the same building as the River Valley Community Bank)

Powell has been a photographer for much of his life including a year spent photographing as many bird species as possible during his “Big Year” competition which resulted in 200 shots of different species.

Great Blue Heron by Desert Powell

He has traveled to Belize, Panama, Costa Rica, Thailand, Trinidad, Florida, Nevada, Arizona, Wisconsin and Alaska taking photos of birds, wildlife and nature-scapes.

“Photography is a passion. It gets me outside where I can be still, calm and aware of my surroundings. I try to show birds in interesting ways – to show their personalities. Birds are my main passion and I love the desert so much, I gave myself the nickname of Desert,” stated Powell.

Blue Chinned Saphire by Desert Powell