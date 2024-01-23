GRASS VALLEY, Calif. January 23, 2024 – A beautiful exhibit by Grass Valley photographer, John Seivert captures the magic of Lake Tahoe and eastern Sierra throughout the seasons. Twelve stunning shots are printed on metal, enhancing the tranquility, drama and color of these special places. This display opens on February 1 at the Edward Jones gallery on Brunswick Rd. (near the River Community Bank) in Grass Valley and runs through the end of April. The opening reception will be on Thursday, February 1 from 4:00 – 6:00 pm. All are invited.

Snow Covered Bonsai by John Seivert

An avid backpacker, hiker and mountain biker, Seivert’s photos transport viewers into landscapes filled with star-studded skies, snowy lakesides, dramatic sunsets and icy rivers.

Seivert has been taking photographs seriously for about 10 years. “My love of the out-of-doors is a natural segue for taking landscape shots. How can you experience this type of beauty and not want to photograph it? The early morning sun over Lake Tahoe or a sunset reflected in a rugged, remote lake were magical and I was lucky enough to capture them,” stated Seivert.

Faith Hegeman, from Edward Jones, invites all nature and photography enthusiasts to experience the magic of this exhibit, “John’s passion for the outdoors is evident in his photography as he captures the beauty of these fleeting moments in the high country.”

For more information:

John Seivert’s photos – instagram.com/seivert.john/

Website: www.johnseivertphotography.com

Edwards Jones Gallery – 580 Brunswick Rd, Grass Valley – 530-477-3360