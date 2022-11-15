Grass Valley, Calif. (Nov. 15, 2022) – The 17th annual Night of Giving returns this year in-person on Thursday, Dec. 15 at The Center for the Arts, a new venue and space generously donated by The Center. After two years of virtual shows, this is the first in-person Night of Giving since 2019 and one the community won’t want to miss! Ticketholders will enjoy an amazing evening of musical entertainment featuring local talent and renowned artists as well as special video stories, featuring real people currently experiencing homelessness in Nevada County. One hundred percent of ticket sales will go to help local men, women and children experiencing housing insecurity.

Musician Alasdair Fraser will perform at this year’s Night of Giving

In alphabetical order, this year’s lineup includes Alasdair Fraser and Cameron Fraser; Beaucoup Chapeaux; Bodie Wagner; Earles of Newtown; Fast Rattler; J.B. Eckl, Lorraine Gervais with Artemis Arthur; Mei Lin Heirendt and Friends; Rita Hosking and Sean Feder; Rob and Christine Bonner; Sands Hall; Shana Cleveland, Annette Tayborn and Will Sprott; Strings Attached; Sugar Mountain; and Two Runner.

“Night of Giving has become a beloved community tradition because everyone involved freely donates their time and talent to make it possible,” said Hospitality House Board President David Langness. “The musicians, the volunteers, the donors, and everyone who attends shares a passion to lift people up around us and to ensure food, shelter and services are always available to those in need.”

Since its inception, Night of Giving has always been about helping people. This year, as in traditional years past, angel donors and local businesses have come forward for one night only to offer a triple match to the community. During the event, Hospitality House staff and volunteers will be on standby, ready and hopeful to facilitate donations in-person. Those unable to attend may also give online at hhshelter.org on Dec. 15 to have their donation applied toward the triple match opportunity.

In past years, Night of Giving was headed by the late Mikail Graham, who dedicated 15 years of his life to the success of Night of Giving. This year, musician and volunteer Maggie McKaig is the creative director. Fittingly, she and Graham together started Night of Giving 17 years ago at Cooper’s Bar in Nevada City. McKaig will carry on the long-standing Night of Giving tradition of offering musical merriment while raising funding for individuals and families without a home.

During the event, any person in attendance who makes a financial donation in any amount will have an opportunity to enter a raffle for a chance to win two free, one-day ski passes to Tahoe Donner for the 2022-2023 ski season, available for their Downhill Ski Resort or Cross Country Ski Area. Blackout periods apply.

A special thank you to this year’s anonymous angel donors who help make a match possible year after year and to this year’s business angel sponsors: Wildwood Self Storage; PE Consulting & Associates; County of Nevada – Better Together; Pawnie’s Home Care; South Yuba Club; SPD Markets; Telestream; BriarPatch Food Co-op; B & C Ace Home & Garden Center; KVMR; YubaNet; Coldwell Banker Grass Roots; MWA, Inc; Caring Tree Children’s Dentistry; and The Union.

Learn more about Night of Giving at https://hhshelter.org/events-fundraisers/a-night-of-giving/.