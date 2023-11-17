Grass Valley, Calif. (Nov. 17, 2023) – Hospitality House’s 18th annual Night of Giving returns this year in-person on Saturday, Dec. 16 at The Center for the Arts! Tickets go on sale today at https://NightofGiving2023.rsvpify.com

This longstanding holiday concert event, which benefits Nevada County residents without housing, features 17 bands and artists this year – as well as work from Nevada County’s poet laureate and special video stories featuring individuals and families currently experiencing homelessness in the County.

One hundred percent of ticket sales will go to help local men, women and children end their housing insecurity. Also, generous anonymous donors have already contributed a Triple Match – which means that every donation given during the night of the event will be quadrupled! (a $100 donation, for example, will become a $400 donation)

In alphabetical order, this year’s lineup of musical talent includes renowned local and nationally-known artists Brendan Phillips and Fast Rattler; BrightSide Blue and Honey of the Heart; Broken Compass Bluegrass; Cassidy and Earle; the Earles of Newtown; Grease, Grit, and Grime with Annette Taborn; Heifer Belles, the Lorraine Gervais Band; the National Exchange Celtic Session; the Nevada Union High School Chamber Choir, the NOG Singers; Salif Bamakora; Sands Hall; Short Stak; Three Times Through; and Vibeyard Trio.

Poet Laureate Kirsten Casey will read from her work, and the event will also feature a fun NOG Happy Hour from 4-5 pm, along with delicious comestibles from the Bella Familia Wood-Fired Pizza Truck all night long. The concert itself runs from 5-10 pm.

“The reputation of Night of Giving as a great party, an amazing concert, and a beloved community tradition continues because everyone involved generously and selflessly donates their time and talent to help the homeless,” said Hospitality House Board President David Langness. “The musicians, the volunteers, the donors, and everyone who attends shares that passion – on that night we all join together to ensure food, shelter, and services benefit those in need in the New Year.”

Since its inception, Night of Giving has always been about helping people. This year, as in years past, angel donors and local businesses have come forward for one night only to offer a Triple Match to the community. During the event, Hospitality House staff and volunteers stand ready to facilitate all donations in-person. Those unable to attend may also give online at hhshelter.org on Dec. 16 to have their donation applied toward the Triple Match.

This annual event represents the single greatest opportunity of the year to support Hospitality House and its founder Utah Phillips’ vision of giving back to the less fortunate in our community.

In past years, Night of Giving was run by the late Mikail Graham, who dedicated 15 years of his life to the success of Night of Giving. This year and last, musician and volunteer Maggie McKaig has taken on the creative director role. Fittingly, she and Graham together started Night of Giving 18 years ago at Cooper’s Bar in Nevada City. McKaig carries on the long-standing Night of Giving tradition of offering musical merriment while raising funding for individuals and families without a home.

A special thank you to this year’s anonymous angel donors who help make a match possible year after year and to this year’s business angel sponsors: Wildwood Self Storage; Pawnie’s Home Care; SWEAT Studio Fitness; SPD Markets; The National Exchange and the Holbrooke Hotels; BriarPatch Food Co-op; Nevada County; B & C Ace Home & Garden Center; KVMR; YubaNet; and The Union.

Learn more about Night of Giving at https://hhshelter.org/events-fundraisers/a-night-of-giving/.

About Hospitality House

The mission of Hospitality House is to bring homeless people in Nevada County into a circle of community caring that offers shelter, sustenance, advocacy, opportunity, dignity, and hope as they transition from homelessness to housing. For more information about Hospitality House, visit hhshelter.org.