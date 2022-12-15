Newly-elected Trustees Johnson, Pritchett and Willoughby were sworn in by Superintendent Frisella after he recognized outgoing Trustees Hinman (absent), Leishman and Seeley. As the new Trustees took their seats, Frisella announced Trustee Jim Drew had left the meeting and would not participate in any proceedings. Later in the meeting, Frisella informed the board and the public that Drew had resigned, effective immediately.

The new board elected DuWaine Ganskie as Board President, Wendy Willoughby as Vice President and Olivia Pritchett as Clerk of the Board. Amelia Glaz is the Student Representative, she was elected to the Board for the term ending June 30, 2023.

Trustees Johnson, Pritchett, Willoughby and President Ganskie

Drew’s term was set to expire in November of 2024. The Board will have to determine if the abrupt resignation of the Area 3 Trustee will be filled by appointment or by a special election – and the cost of a special election.