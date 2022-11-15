Grass Valley, CA – The Community Environmental Advocates Foundation and MineWatch Campaign are partnering with the Wild & Scenic Film Festival to host a No Mine Movie Night in Nevada City on Saturday, November 19th at 6:00 pm.

Prepare to be inspired. The movie night is a celebration of community and grassroots activism. Event sponsors have curated an inspiring collection of six medium and short films that explore some of the environment’s most pressing issues, the diverse perspectives of people who love and steward nature, and hopeful solutions for a healthier planet. Movies will be followed by a lively panel discussion with filmmakers and experts.

These films represent the spirit of the MineWatch Campaign and the Wild and Scenic Film Fest, depicting relentless activists and inspiring victories.

EVENT DETAILS:

No Mine Movie Night

Saturday, November 19th

Seaman’s Lodge

423 Nimrod Street, Nevada City

6:00 pm – 9:00 pm

(doors open at 5:30 pm)

Movies start at 6:00 pm with a panel following the films

To purchase tickets, visit the MineWatch website www.MineWatchNC or the Eventbrite page:

NO MINE Movie Night Tickets, Sat, Nov 19, 2022 at 6:00 PM | Eventbrite

All proceeds from the event support the MineWatch Campaign.

Film program:

• The Magical Forest and the Things (2022)

• An Alaskan Fight (2022)

• Rise Beyond Gold (2020)

• District 15 (2021)

• Rebuilding Butte (2022)

• Water for Gold (2015)

To learn more about the films visit: NO Mine Movie Night | MineWatchNC

Minewatch Nevada County is a community campaign sponsored by Community Environmental Advocates Foundation that brings together a coalition of nonprofit organizations, residents, and businesses, in the Grass Valley and Nevada City areas. Community opposition to the re-opening of the long-shuttered Idaho-Maryland Mine in Grass Valley, CA has grown significantly over the last two years. A residential neighborhood has developed around the abandoned site. In July, community leaders delivered over 4,700 petition signatures from Nevada County residents who opposed the mine. 250 business leaders signed a letter or a petition opposing the mine. Hundreds of lawn signs are displayed throughout the County. The Nevada County Board of Supervisors may vote on this issue in 2023.

Each year the Wild and Scenic Film Festival hosts a large 5-day event in Nevada City. This year’s main event will be held in February. The Festival was started by the watershed advocacy group, the South Yuba River Citizens League (SYRCL) in 2003. The festival’s namesake is in celebration of SYRCL’s landmark victory in receiving “Wild & Scenic” statute for 39 miles of the South Yuba river in 1999. This February’s event features over 150 award-winning films and welcomes over 100 guest speakers, celebrities, and activists who bring a human face to the environmental movement. The festival is building a network of grassroots organizations connected by a common goal of using film to inspire activism. With the support of National Partners: Peak Design, Hipcamp, EarthJustice, Miir, and Sierra Nevada Brewing Company, the festival can reach an even larger audience.

For more information visit: www.wildandscenicfilmfestival.org

For more information visit: www.MineWatchNC.org and www.cea-nc.org