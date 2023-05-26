A polite reminder to all residents in the Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District, including Nevada, Sierra and Plumas counties.

There is no residential or commercial burning of vegetation allowed on designated holidays, including this Monday, May 29, 2023 – Memorial Day.

Please respect your neighbors and community as a whole and abide by this Air District regulation to allow smoke-free family gatherings during this holiday celebration.

Thank you for your consideration and continued support. Have a safe, fun and memorable holiday.

Regards,

NSAQMD Staff

PS: Open burning is ALWAYS BANNED in the city limits of Grass Valley, Nevada City and Portola, and also in downtown Quincy and East Quincy.