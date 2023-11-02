Northern Sierra Swimming hosted Elk Grove Aquatics Club and California Capital Aquatics for the Golden Buoy meet on Saturday October 28th, 2023. NSS had 49 athletes ages seven to seventeen participate in the meet.

Crisp morning temperatures warmed into a beautiful sunny day for swimming. Parents and families showed up to support the team and swimmers by working jobs at the meet. The participation allowed our team to provide this awesome home pool opportunity for athletes of all levels.

Swimmers continued to work out details in their racing. Coaches were excited to see swimmers take coach feedback and apply it in their next race. Way to be coachable! That is a huge skill that will take our athletes far. Keep up the great work everyone!

Northern Sierra Swimming provides the only year-round swim team in the Auburn/Grass Valley area. The team practices at both the Bear River High School Pool and the Memorial Park Pool in Grass Valley. Athletes of all ages and abilities are welcome and can join anytime throughout the year.

Congratulations to swimmers who earned new Sierra Nevada Swimming champs times:

Hazel Costa 50 yard breast

Wes 100 yard fly

The team also had a few Oregon qualifying times:

Jonah Benjamine 50 free

Andrey Bukaty 100 breaststroke

Lucia Jones 50 fly

Kinley Wright 50 free