Nevada County, Calif. – Starting at 5:00 pm, through our partnership with Newspack, we will have real-time election results from all national races via Decision Desk HQ.

After 8:00 pm, California statewide races will be updated every 60 seconds. Local results will be posted in real time as soon as available.

November 9, 2022 at 12:29 AM

November 8, 2022 at 11:52 PM Final evening update

November 8, 2022 at 9:57 PM – Update

Original posted at November 8, 2022 at 8:47 PM

County Supervisor District 3 Patti Ingram Spencer 1,662 votes 38.18% Lisa Swarthout 2,691 votes 61.82%

Grass Valley City Council – 2 seats Haven Caravelli 1,653 votes 40.51% Matthew Coulter 623 votes 15.27% Hilary Hodge 1,804 votes 44.22%

Town of Truckee Town Council – 3 seats David Polivy 2,115 votes 25.70% Suzie Tarnay 1,359 votes 16.52% Jan Zabriskie 2,310 votes 28.07% Anna Klovstad 2,444 votes 29.70%

Measure V Yes 13,898 votes 49.39% No 14,243 votes 50.61%

Measure W Yes 360 votes 35.79% No 646 votes 64.21%

November 8, 2022 at 8:31 PM 26,213 ballots in the first reported batch, 35% of ballots issued.

November 8, 2022 at 8:20 PM Stand by for the initial report and explore the state and national results below.

November 8, 2022 at 8:00 PM The polls are now closed.

November 8, 2022 at 7:15 PM Good evening from the Nevada County Elections Office. We are ready to bring you updates live as it happens.

November 8, 2022 at 3:48 PM The Elections Office in Nevada County has scanned approximately 25,000 ballots – roughly one third of the total ballots.

