Nevada County, Calif. – Starting at 5:00 pm, through our partnership with Newspack, we will have real-time election results from all national races via Decision Desk HQ.
After 8:00 pm, California statewide races will be updated every 60 seconds. Local results will be posted in real time as soon as available.
November 9, 2022 at 12:29 AM
November 8, 2022 at 11:52 PM
Final evening update
November 8, 2022 at 9:57 PM – Update
Original posted at November 8, 2022 at 8:47 PM
County Supervisor District 3
|Patti Ingram Spencer
|1,662 votes
|38.18%
|Lisa Swarthout
|2,691 votes
|61.82%
Grass Valley City Council – 2 seats
|Haven Caravelli
|1,653 votes
|40.51%
|Matthew Coulter
|623 votes
|15.27%
|Hilary Hodge
|1,804 votes
|44.22%
Town of Truckee Town Council – 3 seats
|David Polivy
|2,115 votes
|25.70%
|Suzie Tarnay
|1,359 votes
|16.52%
|Jan Zabriskie
|2,310 votes
|28.07%
|Anna Klovstad
|2,444 votes
|29.70%
Measure V
|Yes
|13,898 votes
|49.39%
|No
|14,243 votes
|50.61%
Measure W
|Yes
|360 votes
|35.79%
|No
|646 votes
|64.21%
Nevada Joint Union High School District
|Area 1
|Olivia Pritchett
|2,652 votes
|59.21%
|Area 1
|Jenny Scicluna
|1,827 votes
|40.79%
|Area 2
|Wendy Willoughby
|1,778 votes
|51.43%
|Area 2
|Stephanie Leishman
|1,679 votes
|48.57%
|Area 5
|Jay Adamson
|1,875 votes
|43.39%
|Area 5
|Ken Johnson
|2,446 votes
|56.61%
Final Election night update as a pdf file
Third election night update as a pdf file
Second update of all Nevada County contests as a pdf file
November 8, 2022 at 8:31 PM 26,213 ballots in the first reported batch, 35% of ballots issued.
November 8, 2022 at 8:20 PM Stand by for the initial report and explore the state and national results below.
November 8, 2022 at 8:00 PM The polls are now closed.
November 8, 2022 at 7:15 PM Good evening from the Nevada County Elections Office. We are ready to bring you updates live as it happens.
November 8, 2022 at 3:48 PM The Elections Office in Nevada County has scanned approximately 25,000 ballots – roughly one third of the total ballots.
Select any of the tabs to see specific statewide contests
Choose the judicial contest you want to see by selecting from the dropdown. For county-specific results, click/tap on the map.
Choose the district you want to see by clicking/tapping on the map. For county results, select from the dropdown.
Choose the district you want to see by clicking/tapping on the map. For county results, select from the dropdown.
Choose the district you want to see by clicking/tapping on the map. For county results, select from the dropdown.
State Propositions