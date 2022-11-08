Nevada County, Calif. – Starting at 5:00 pm, through our partnership with Newspack, we will have real-time election results from all national races via Decision Desk HQ.

After 8:00 pm, California statewide races will be updated every 60 seconds. Local results will be posted in real time as soon as available.

November 9, 2022 at 12:29 AM
November 8, 2022 at 11:52 PM Final evening update
November 8, 2022 at 9:57 PM – Update
Original posted at November 8, 2022 at 8:47 PM

County Supervisor District 3

Patti Ingram Spencer1,662 votes38.18%
Lisa Swarthout2,691 votes61.82%

Grass Valley City Council – 2 seats

Haven Caravelli1,653 votes40.51%
Matthew Coulter623 votes15.27%
Hilary Hodge1,804 votes44.22%

Town of Truckee Town Council – 3 seats

David Polivy2,115 votes25.70%
Suzie Tarnay1,359 votes16.52%
Jan Zabriskie2,310 votes28.07%
Anna Klovstad2,444 votes29.70%

Measure V

Yes13,898 votes49.39%
No14,243 votes50.61%

Measure W

Yes360 votes35.79%
No646 votes64.21%

Nevada Joint Union High School District

Area 1Olivia Pritchett2,652 votes59.21%
Area 1Jenny Scicluna1,827 votes40.79%
Area 2Wendy Willoughby1,778 votes51.43%
Area 2Stephanie Leishman1,679 votes48.57%
Area 5Jay Adamson1,875 votes43.39%
Area 5Ken Johnson2,446 votes56.61%

Final Election night update as a pdf file

Third election night update as a pdf file

Second update of all Nevada County contests as a pdf file

Full first update on all the races as a pdf file.

November 8, 2022 at 8:31 PM 26,213 ballots in the first reported batch, 35% of ballots issued.

November 8, 2022 at 8:20 PM Stand by for the initial report and explore the state and national results below.

November 8, 2022 at 8:00 PM The polls are now closed.

November 8, 2022 at 7:15 PM Good evening from the Nevada County Elections Office. We are ready to bring you updates live as it happens.

November 8, 2022 at 3:48 PM The Elections Office in Nevada County has scanned approximately 25,000 ballots – roughly one third of the total ballots.

