Getting ready to celebrate the 4th of July? A friendly reminder before the holiday weekend that all types of fireworks are illegal in Nevada County. Possessing, transporting, or using fireworks is against the law.

More information about firework safety and California law around illegal fireworks may be found here. Leave the pyrotechnics to the experts! Instead, take advantage of the multitude of ways to celebrate a safe 4th of July in Nevada County.

Nevada County 4th of July Festivities on the East Side

Start your day off with the Firecracker Mile Run at 9:40 am in Truckee. Afterward, round things out by watching the 4th of July parade at 10 am which begins at the west end of town and progresses 1.5 miles down Donner Pass Road into historic Truckee. For Truckee-Donner Recreation and Park District Residents and Homeowners, tickets for the West End Beach Fireworks display may be purchased through July 3.

Nevada County 4th of July Festivities on the West Side

Grass Valley activities begin at 8:30 am with the Annual Family Pancake Breakfast on West Main Street between the Clock Tower and the Holbrooke Hotel. The Parade commences at 10 am and follows the route to Condon Park. The Mill Street 4th of July Celebration runs from 5-9 pm with dancing, food vendors, and special beverage offerings. Round out the evening by viewing the fireworks display, shot from a location near the Dorsey Drive Interchange around 9:30 pm.

If you are looking to beat the heat, consider visiting one of Nevada County’s many lakes as an alternative to the river. Warm temperatures over the weekend are likely to send more high-elevation snowmelt downstream, creating dangerous conditions for even the most seasoned river-goer. Information about a number of local lakes and reservoirs that are owned and operated by Nevada Irrigation District can be found here.

Stay safe and have a wonderful weekend Nevada County!