Bring your brown bag lunch and juice box to a free, online Zoom talk featuring NID Director Ricki Heck who will present a timely discussion and slide show on our Nevada and Placer County water supply, entitled The State of our Water: Abundance, Drought and Conservation.”

The Friday, February 24 “Brown Bag” lecture is part of Sierra College’s OLLI program and is Free and open to the public. To participate in this online lecture, go to: www.SierraOLLI.org and scroll down to “OLLI Extras” and click on Brown Bag Lecture Series. You’ll find the link for the February 24th lecture.

“Right now we have an amazing supply of water here in Nevada, Placer and Yuba counties. We’re extremely lucky. However, we don’t control the supply but we can impact the demand,” said Heck. “I want to talk about why we have so much water here in the north but overall the State has less.” Heck said she’ll also touch on what Nevada Irrigation District (NID) is currently working on with regard to agricultural water demands, forest management and meadow restoration.

Heck has lived in Nevada County for 38 years. During her long career, she has worked as a consultant to the California Legislature as well as in Commercial Real Estate. For the past five years, Heck has served as the Division 1 NID Director.

Sierra College’s OLLI Brown Bag Series is a one hour, monthly lecture by individuals in the business, education and political sector speaking on current events and issues relevant to both our community as well as regionally. The presentation is via Zoom and is free to the public.

The Brown Bag speaker for March will be Seth Brysk, the Regional Director with the Anti Defamation League. The discussion will focus on hate and extremism in our region and the ADL’s continuing work in eliminating hate and prejudice in the world.

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at Sierra College is part of a national network of 125 OLLI programs established by the Bernard Osher Foundation. Its mission is to provide adults, 50 years and older, with a variety of classes (both in-person and online via ZOOM), field trips and lecture series for those still seeking life-long learning but without the encumbering stress of tests, grades or homework.

For more information on upcoming Brown Bag Series and lectures, or how to become an OLLI member, go to www.SierraOLLI.org