Nearly all the guests at the May 7 OLLI Orchestra’s concert had registered for free tickets. It “sold out” Sunday morning and a wait list was started on Eventbrite. Folks who had ordered too many tickets brought in their extras, so everyone who came was able to claim a seat. It was perfect. No standing in the aisles to report to the Fire Marshall.

OLLI Orchestra May 7 Concert

Our volunteer ushers, Hindi Greenberg, Barbara Terhorst, Karen Klayman and Stacy Watson handled the new process well, without barcode readers. Local media has been so kind to the community orchestra. YubaNet, The Union, Nevada County Arts Council, Chambers of Commerce and many others were responsible for getting the word out.

OLLI Orchestra Maestro Wayland Whitney and musicians expressed their gratitude over and over for the opportunity to perform for a full house.

OLLI Orchestra, sponsored by Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at Sierra College, began in 1978 under a few other names. Many of the musicians have played with OLLI for up to 30 years. All performers live locally and volunteer to rehearse and play together.