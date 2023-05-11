Peace Lutheran Call to Artists: Art and Music Festival on June 4

Peace Lutheran Church is hosting its Third Annual Arts@Peace Art & Music Festival, a fun and festive afternoon of art, music, and conversation, on Sunday, June 4, 3:00 pm – 6:30 pm.

Held in the beautiful, sunlit Fellowship Center at Peace Lutheran Church, 828 W. Main St., near downtown Grass Valley, the festival afternoon will include an art auction, a concert featuring music of the ragtime era, and a wine and cheese reception.

Artists creating small to medium sized works are invited to participate. The deadline for submitting art is Monday, May 22

All artistic mediums are encouraged with the exception of clothing, purses, and jewelry. Works will be sold at a silent auction. Artists will set the minimum price for their works and receive that amount for any works sold. Any amount bid above the minimum price will benefit the Arts@Peace music program for concerts, silent movies, guest artists and more. Past shows held at Peace Lutheran Church were fun, well-attended events, with many artists successfully selling their works. In addition to the art auction, guests enjoyed music, wine and hors d’oeuvres.

There is no charge for entry to the Art & Music Festival (donations are requested), which offers a spacious, indoor and centrally-located venue for artists to make their works known and available to the public. Featured artists are encouraged to mingle with guests to discuss their art—and to bring family and friends. Artists are encouraged to display a maximum of two pieces of smaller art (approximately 12” x 12”) to be displayed on tables. Some medium-sized paintings (24” x 36”) displayed on floor easels will be accepted. Paintings and photographs should come with a tabletop easel. Medium-sized works can be accommodated on a standing easel to be provided by the artist. No wall space is available.

Artists: Contact organizers by May 22

To submit a piece of art, contact Connie Berg for details at decoberg@aol.com or (530) 432-1607 by May 22. Include a photo of the item.

In addition to the art auction, this well-publicized event will include a concert of ragtime era music, organized by Peace Lutheran’s renowned organist, Walt Strony, and a wine and cheese reception during the auction. It’s part of the Arts@Peace series of high-quality cultural events offered free to the public, which include silent movies with Walt at the organ; and a variety of concerts, including guest artists. Visit www.PeaceLutheranGV.org for more information.