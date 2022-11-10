Beginning Saturday, November 12th, The Penn Valley Library is extending Open+ hours from 8am to 8pm. During set hours, patrons have self-service access to the building, including the catalog computer, public use computers, self-checkout, and holds pickup.

PV Library Reading Nook

“We are so happy to be offering increased Saturday and Sunday Open+ hours for our community,” says Stephany Lineback, Branch Manager of the Penn Valley Library. “We know people enjoy using the library on weekends, so we are glad to be able to provide this option while the building is not staffed.”

Open+ is a system powered by the library integration technology company, Bibliotheca. It allows patrons to access the facility with their library card, outside of regular operational hours. In order to use Open+, patrons must have a library account in good standing, sign an agreement form, and take a short orientation with staff. Open+ was included in the planning for the new Penn Valley Library location, which opened its doors in 2021. This modern facility in the Lake Wildwood shopping center is over 2100 square feet, double in size from the former location and includes a multi-use Community Room available for reservations of up to 13 people.

With these extended Open+ hours, the library will be able to offer patrons more opportunity to pick up holds, browse books and movies, use public computers, and use the space to work or study. Open+ will now be available Monday mornings from 7 am to 9 am, plus Saturdays and Sundays from 8 am to 8 pm.

For more information about Open+ access, visit nevadacountyca.gov/3197/Open-Access or call the Penn Valley Library at (530) 432-5764.