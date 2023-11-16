Unsettled weather pattern the rest of the week with periods of showers and high elevation mountain snow showers. Thunderstorms are possible through Saturday, mainly for areas south of I-80.

Discussion

Upper low continue to spin well off the coast of central California. Initial band of showers from Wednesday evening has lifted well to the north and weakened across far northern California while additional showers continue to develop and move north into the Sierra early this morning. Snow levels remain high (above 8k ft) with accumulating snow only across the highest elevations.

Rainfall amounts over the past 24 hours have been generally light with less than 0.10″ through most of the valley, and less than 0.50″ over the mountains. The low is forecast to remain quasi-stationary off the coast today with scattered showers continuing over interior NorCal.

A few thunderstorms may be possible this afternoon south of I-80. An upswing in precipitation is forecast late Friday into Saturday as the low is kicked inland by an upstream short-wave trough that will brush the far north Saturday night. A few thunderstorms will also be possible, mainly to the south and west of Sacramento.

Behind the system, breezy north to east wind and drier conditions are expected Sunday. Rainfall amounts of up to 0.50″ will be possible through Saturday night in the valley, with 0.75″ to 1.50″ over the foothills and mountains. 1 to 3 inches of snow accumulation will be possible over the northern Sierra passes above 7500 feet with local accumulations of up to 8 inches over the higher peaks.

Extended Discussion (Monday through Thursday)

Mostly dry weather expected through the extended forecast period as EPAC upper ridge is progged to be dominant synoptic feature. Locally gusty north to east wind possible early Monday. Upper ridge flattens some midweek as short wave trough moves into the PacNW. NBM showing some POPs over the northern and eastern foothills/mountains Wednesday into Thursday with this wave, but may be overdone.

Above normal high temperatures expected Monday through Wednesday, lowering to near normal Thursday.