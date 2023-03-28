AUBURN, Calif. — Placer County Animal Services is excited to announce its upcoming Love Blooms Adopt-a-Thon event on Friday, March 31 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

This event will be the last day to take advantage of free adoptions and free redemptions of lost pets, and adopters and visitors alike will get some freebies for their pets.

“Our intakes are still outpacing the number of dogs being adopted or redeemed, and we are still over capacity,” said program manager Katie Ingram. “We hope this event will help us do some ‘spring cleaning’ to make more room in our very full shelter!”

Close to 50 dogs of varying sizes and breeds will be available at the Love Blooms Adopt-a-Thon. The adoption process is simple and straightforward, and PCAS staff will be on hand to answer any questions and help you find the perfect match for your family.

Preview some of the available pets here. The event will take place at Placer County Animal Services at 11232 B Avenue, Auburn, and visitors will be able to tour the state-of-the-art PCAS facility and meet with animals.