Three photo walks will be hosted by Nevada County Camera Club for the public in April to celebrate Photography Month.

“We wanted to hold an event for beginning and intermediate photographers to practice and learn new skills as well as meet others interested in photography. And what better way than a pretty spring day or evening walk in Nevada City or Grass Valley,” stated Rae Lerche, leader of the photo walks.

Photographer Grace Farag at Work_by Rae Lerche

“Each photo walk will last about an hour and a half. People should bring their favorite camera including cell phones, favorite lenses and tripod, extra memory cards and batteries if you have them. Tripods are recommended for the night walk, but if you don’t have one, we’ll show you some ‘work arounds’. We recommend people wear sturdy shoes for walking up and down the hills of Nevada City and Grass Valley. Hats and water can also be important during sunny afternoons and flashlights at night,” stated Lerche.

The walks will be held on:

• Saturday Afternoon – April 15 – 2:00 – 3:30 – Grass Valley – Meet at the Center for the Arts

• Saturday Afternoon – April 22 – 2:00 – 3:30 – Nevada City – Meet at Robinson Plaza, at the bottom of Commercial Street

• Saturday Night – April 29 – 7:30 – 9:00 – Nevada City – Meet at Robinson Plaza, at the bottom of Commercial Street

Photography Month is being celebrated in five northern California counties in April to highlight the importance of photographs in our lives.

For more information on the Photo Walks, contact Rae Lerche – brlerche68@gmail.com

For more information on Photography Month and the Nevada County Camera Club – www.nccameraclub.com

For more information on Photography Month Sacramento – www.photomonthsacramento.org