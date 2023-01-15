January 15, 2023 at 3:53 PM We are saddened to report that 79-year-old Phyllis Brodie was found deceased this afternoon just after 2:00 p.m. on private property near Banner Mountain Trail in Nevada City. While no suspicious circumstances were observed, official cause of death will remain pending a Coroner’s investigation. Our heartfelt condolences go out to Phyllis’s family and friends, who have been notified that she was located. We appreciate the community support and the assistance of our many allied agencies in the search for Phyllis. Please keep her family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

Original update: The search continues for 79 year old Phyllis Brodie. Our searchers continued looking for Phyllis throughout the night and were not able to locate her. Phyllis was believed to have walked away from her home yesterday around 10:30am. Phyllis was described to have a thin build with grey hair and may have been wearing pale blue pants, a red and blue plaid flannel shirt and may have been holding a red and green holiday cloth.

Phyllis is believed to have dementia and we have located her several times in the past on foot in the area of Banner Mountain Trail, as well as within the Grass Valley city limits. Phyllis was previously able to hitchhike for a ride into the Grass Valley area, which could be a possibility in this search. We are asking people to be vigilant in keeping your eyes out to assist in locating her while our teams search the area looking for Phyllis and any clues that could help locate her.

Many residents received a CodeRed alert last night around 7pm to alert them regarding Phyllis. The Sheriff’s Office staff submitted a Silver alert around 9:48pm, which was approved and issued by CHP to assist with the statewide notification.

Our Search and Rescue Coordinator contacted the California Office of Emergency Services to request additional searchers to assist in locating Phyllis and we appreciate the help from Nevada County Sheriff’s Search & Rescue, CARDA – California Rescue Dog Association, Butte County Sheriff’s Search & Rescue, Yuba County Sheriff’s Department, Placer County Sheriff’s Office, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue, Nevada City Police Department, and Marin County Search and Rescue.

Original post:

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office and Nevada County Sheriff’s Search & Rescue are in the area of Banner Mountain Trail searching for Phyllis Brodie who was last seen at 10:30 AM today. 79 year old Phyllis is a white female with a thin build and grey hair. She may be wearing a black jacket and black pants.

If you see Phyllis or have any information please call our dispatch at 530-265-7880.