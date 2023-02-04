AUBURN, Calif. — Placer County was included in a winter storm disaster declaration approved by President Joe Biden. This action can bring much-needed financial assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, saving taxpayers up to $3.8 million.

“This declaration is a massive boost for our county,” said Placer County Board of Supervisors Chair and District 3 Supervisor Jim Holmes. “This assistance will help us recover from the winter storms and ensure that our community remains strong and resilient.”

Under the declaration, Placer County, along with its cities and special districts, will all be eligible for public assistance, covering qualified emergency work and repairing or replacing disaster-damaged facilities and infrastructure.

The approval comes weeks after California was battered by a series of destructive winter storms. Storm impacts in the county include roadway damage, debris removal, wind and water damage, and more.

It is important to note that Placer County has not qualified for federal funding for individual assistance, which would offer direct support to impacted residents.

The Placer Resource Conservation District offers a chipper program to help landowners remove tree debris and vegetation – helping meet defensible space goals. The fee-based program also offers low-cost chipping services to qualifying residents.

Learn more about the program on the Placer RCD website, here.

Residents are encouraged to contact their insurance provider if they have sustained significant damage due to the storm. Residents without flood insurance should consider adding it to their existing policy.