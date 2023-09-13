AUBURN, Calif. — The March 5, 2024 Presidential Primary Election is quickly approaching and so are some key deadlines for prospective candidates.

For those interested in running for an office with a mandatory filing fee, they can use certain paperwork to reduce or eliminate that fee. Known as signatures in lieu of filing fee petitions, this paperwork will be available from the Placer County Elections Office beginning Sept. 14 and may be circulated among registered voters until Nov. 8. By collecting voters’ signatures on the petition(s), the candidate may cover all or part of the associated filing fee.

Candidates may pick up signature in lieu of filing fee petitions at the Placer County Elections Office, located at 3715 Atherton Road in Rocklin. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mon. through Fri. (excluding holidays). More information can be found on the Placer County Elections website at https://www.placercountyelections.gov or by calling 530-886-5650 (toll-free 1-800-824-8683).

To appear on the ballot, candidates for judicial offices are required to file a declaration of intention before filing for office during the candidate filing period. Prospective candidates may file a declaration of intention between Oct. 30 and Nov. 8. If an incumbent fails to file, the deadline to file declarations of intention for that office will extend to Nov. 13 for individuals other than the incumbent.

Candidate filing for local political party central committees begins Sept. 29 at 8 a.m. Candidate filing for these offices closes Dec. 8 at 5 p.m.

For all other offices on the presidential primary election ballot, candidate filing begins Nov. 13. Please note that the Elections Office will be closed on Nov. 23-24 for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The candidate filing period closes Dec. 8 at 5 p.m. If an incumbent fails to file during this time period, candidate filing will extend for any candidate except the incumbent and end Dec. 13 at 5 p.m. If an incumbent files their nomination paperwork or the officeholder has termed out, there will not be an extension of candidate filing for that office.

The Placer County Elections Office will hold a candidate workshop to review the requirements for running for public office, which offices are up for election and the basics of running a political campaign. The workshop will be conducted at the Placer County Elections Office training room located at 3715 Atherton Road in Rocklin from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 18.

The following offices are up for election during the March 5, 2024 Presidential Primary Election (filing fees for these offices can be reduced or eliminated by circulating signatures in lieu of filing fee petitions):

Partisan Offices

FEDERAL OFFICES Office Title Length of Term New Term Begins United States President 4 years January 20, 2025 (12:00 p.m.) COUNTY CENTRAL COMMITTEE (Elected by Supervisorial District) Supervisorial District Party/Number to be Elected Length of Term New Term Begins Democratic Republican 4 years Varies by Party District 1 4 7 District 2 5 7 District 3 4 7 District 4 4 7 District 5 5 7 COUNTY CENTRAL COMMITTEE (Elected Countywide) Countywide Party/Number to be Elected Length of Term New Term Begins Green (County Council) Libertarian Peace & Freedom 4 years Varies by Party Information not provided by the SOS at the time of print 9 7

Voter-Nominated Offices

FEDERAL OFFICES Office Title Length of Term New Term Begins United States Senator 6 years January 3, 2025 (12:00 p.m.) United States Representative, Congressional District 3 2 years STATE LEGISLATURE State Senate, District 1 4 years December 2, 2024 State Assembly, District 1 2 years State Assembly, District 3 2 years State Assembly, District 5 2 years

Nonpartisan

JUDGE OF THE SUPERIOR COURT Office Title Length of Term New Term Begins Superior Court Judge, Seat 1 6 years January 6, 2025 Superior Court Judge, Seat 2 Superior Court Judge, Seat 3 Superior Court Judge, Seat 4 Superior Court Judge, Seat 5 Superior Court Judge, Seat 6 COUNTY OFFICES Office Title Length of Term New Term Begins Supervisor, District 3 4 years January 6, 2025 Supervisor, District 4 Supervisor, District 5

For more information, visit https://www.placercountyelections.gov or contact Candidate Services at the Placer County Elections Office, by phone at 530-886-5650 (toll-free 1-800-824-8683), by email at Candidates@placer.ca.gov or visit the Placer County Elections Office at 3715 Atherton Road, Rocklin, CA 95765.