AUBURN, Calif. – Placer County proclaimed a local emergency today due to the ongoing threat of powerful winter storms.

California Governor Gavin Newsom proclaimed a statewide state of emergency yesterday to support the ongoing response to the storms. A local emergency proclamation asserts continuing risk to life and property, and the response is beyond the capabilities of local resources. Placer’s proclamation requests state and federal assistance.

Heavy wind and rain have flooded county roads and toppled trees. Of particular concern is the potential for debris flows in the Mosquito Fire and River Fire burn scars, which could threaten lives and critical infrastructure in those areas.

The storm series is expected to continue for at least the next seven days and will likely exhaust local resources during an extended response, requiring additional state resources. Placer’s Emergency Operations Center was activated yesterday morning to help coordinate a countywide response.

“We are tremendously grateful to our roads crews and first responder partners for working around the clock throughout the storm to support our residents,” said Placer County Director of Emergency Services and County Executive Officer Jane Christenson, “and we thank our residents for doing their part to prepare for the impacts responsibly. This proclamation is an important step to make sure that we have access to all additional resources that Placer County may need to continue to protect lives and property.”

Residents and travelers can view real-time storm and traffic information at https://placer.ca.gov/readyplacerdash.