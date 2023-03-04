AUBURN, Calif. — Placer County today proclaimed a local emergency as county departments, partner agencies and communities continue to deal with the impacts of ongoing winter storms.

A local emergency proclamation asserts continuing risk to life and property and that the response is beyond the capabilities of local resources. Placer’s proclamation requests state and federal assistance.

Mountain areas of Placer County received up to 8 feet of snow in the blizzard earlier this week, resulting in evacuations in Olympic Valley following a no-injury avalanche. At least one person has died due to storm-related causes following a porch collapse in Foresthill, and structural damage has been identified in several other buildings there, including one major collapse in the town center.

Placer’s Emergency Operations Center has been activated since Feb. 26 to help support a countywide emergency response in coordination with CAL FIRE and the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

Power outages continue to impact at least 2,000 households, also resulting in disruption to businesses and government services such as schools and libraries. Forecasts for the incoming storms this weekend call for up to an additional 4 feet of snow in the mountains with snow levels falling to as low as Auburn. Several communities along the Interstate 80 corridor and much of Foresthill remain without power.

“This week’s storms added to an already challenging winter for our communities, and it’s not over yet,” said Placer Director of Emergency Services and County Executive Officer Jane Christenson. “Our first responders and road crews continue to work around the clock to keep our residents safe and roads clear. As we hunker down for another storm, we encourage everyone to do as much as they can to prepare while conditions are clear and look out for our neighbors in the coming days.”

Residents are advised to call 211 for information or other resource needs, and to reserve 911 for only life-threatening emergencies.

Residents and travelers can view real-time hazard, traffic and resources information at https://placer.ca.gov/readyplacerdash.