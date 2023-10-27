AUBURN, CA – With funding from CAL FIRE, Placer Resource Conservation District’s (Placer RCD, the District) Prescribed Burning on Private Lands (PBPL) Program and Placer Prescribed Burn Association (PBA) aim to train private landowners and land managers to apply safe, legal, and ecologically beneficial prescribed fire through a combination of classroom workshops and on-the-ground training demonstrations to increase the pace and scale of prescribed fire in Placer County.

Placer RCD is hosting two prescribed burns next week that are open to the public. On Monday, October 30th, the District is working with a landowner in Applegate to burn about 2.7 acres. This property is located on the Placer County Coordinated Fuel Break, a CAL FIRE-funded project that treated more than 300 acres of dense forests to reduce wildfire threat. Prescribed fire is being used to maintain low fuel loading and improve community wildfire resilience.

On Tuesday, October 31st, Placer RCD and Placer Land Trust are collaborating to conduct a 4-acre prescribed burn at Canyon View Preserve. The prescribed burn targets a grassy hillside with a combination of native and invasive grasses. Although the primary benefits of prescribed fire are fuels reduction and fire safety, this project offers alternative benefits including invasive species management and improved health of our forests and rangelands.

Placer RCD and Placer Land Trust are working closely with local CAL FIRE resources and the Placer Air Pollution Control District to obtain all required permits, including an LE-07 permit for broadcast burning. Staff and volunteers with Placer Land Trust have completed the necessary preparatory work to minimize the risk of escape or loss of control including building containment lines, pruning residual trees, removing ladder fuels, and ensuring adequate water supply for heat management and fire suppression, if necessary.

Placer RCD will provide technical support and instruction during the burn. Ignition tactics and firing operations during the burn will minimize smoke impacts to the community and the burn will be implemented in accordance with the requirements of the burn permit. If weather conditions do not fall within the appropriate prescription, the burns will be cancelled.

These events serve as training and demonstration opportunities to educate landowners and land managers on the benefits and appropriate application of prescribed fire. Community members are welcome to attend and participate in the event.

If you have any questions or would like to stay informed about either of these burn events, please contact Cordi Craig, Placer RCD Prescribed Fire Program Manager, at cordi@placerrcd.org, or Elias Grant, Placer Land Trust Land Manager, at elias.grant@placerlandtrust.org.