AUBURN, Calif. — Filmmakers around the world are seeking the next great location and they’re looking right here in Placer County.

The Placer County Film Office is asking residents to add their homes, cabins, barns or properties to our new location library for the possibility of being selected for the next big production in the region. In tandem with the release of the reinvigorated film office website – www.filmplacertahoe.com/ – anyone in the county can upload photos and descriptions online and earn the chance to be selected for the next national commercial or major motion picture.

“We’re thrilled to offer this great resource to our residents and local businesses,” said Placer County Economic Development Director Gloria Stearns. “Our new intuitive, comprehensive website makes it easy to list your property, connect with a film company, learn about our permitting process and have the chance to be featured. Our county has a litany of beautiful filming locations and this resource will help showcase them.”

The county’s location library allows residents to feature their properties with the chance of being seen and selected by industry location scouts and professionals. If chosen, residents will negotiate directly with filmmakers with additional assistance from the county film office. The county does not earn proceeds on any property agreements. To submit your property as a potential film location click here.

The new website is also a great resource for production companies and location managers. Beyond an extensive location library, production crews can view unique aspects of Placer County – such as our rolling foothills, extensive Sierra Nevada mountains and the county’s crown jewel, Lake Tahoe. The location library includes a mapping tool to allow film scouts to map out their next commercial or movie.

“I may be biased, but our region offers the most unique locations in all of California,” said Placer County Film Office liaison Juli Johnston. “From Lake Tahoe’s crystal blue waters to rich farmlands and industrial sites of the valley. This is truly a place for all seasons: spring, summer, fall and winter and sometimes all four seasons in one weekend!”

The county film office has been assisting the film community for over 30 years but made a significant contribution to the region last year, generating just under $3 million in economic impact across the county. That number is up from around $462,000 in 2021.

The film office offers free film permits for media production on any county-owned property (monitoring fees may apply) making the possibility of filming in Placer County even more appealing. Additional permitting may be required depending on selected locations and the local jurisdictions.

To learn more about permits and county film ordinances, click here.

For production professionals, the film office also offers a monthly newsletter that highlights current productions in Placer County, provides resources for filming and features newly listed locations. To sign up, click here.

Learn more about the new site by clicking here.

ABOUT THE PLACER COUNTY FILM OFFICE

The Placer County Film Office is part of the county’s Economic Development Office under the auspices of the County Executive Office. The film office serves as the liaison between film and related media production companies and local businesses, agencies, communities and residents. The office receives additional support from the North Tahoe Community Alliance, formerly known as the North Lake Tahoe Resort Association and is recognized as the regional filming partner for Placer County by the California Film Commission. Film Placer Tahoe is a charter member of the Film Liaisons in California Statewide, a non-profit professional membership organization.