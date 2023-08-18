AUBURN, Calif. August 17, 2023– The Placer County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday continued its commitment to wildfire resilience in the region by awarding a contract to Summitt Forests Inc. to help mitigate wildfire severity around the French Meadows Reservoir.

“Today’s decision reflects the county’s commitment to safeguarding local communities and the infrastructure from the escalating threat of wildfires,” said Placer County District 5 Supervisor Cindy Gustafson.

Summitt Forests Inc. emerged as the lowest bidder for the contract, securing the project with a funding allocation of $1.4 million.

The award is part of the French Meadows Ecological Forest Restoration Project – a collaborative effort aimed at enhancing the natural landscape’s health and reducing the risk of wildfire.

The scope of the project includes hand-thinning and piling trees in the project area. This approach aligns with the broader objectives of the French Meadows Ecological Forest Restoration Project, which seeks to restore the ecological balance of the region and bolster its ability to withstand wildfires.

“Hand-thinning is an important tool for treating more sensitive areas in the project footprint, including areas with restrictions to protect vulnerable species, certain roadside areas, and areas with steep slopes where heavy machinery can’t operate safely,” explained Placer County Regional Forest Health Coordinator Kerri Timmer. “It is one of many treatment approaches needed to achieve the county’s goal of reducing impacts of high-severity wildfire on our communities, natural resources, and critical infrastructure.”

The contract administration and oversight for the project will fall under the purview of the Placer County Department of Agriculture, Parks and Natural Resources. This ensures that the project progresses in alignment with the county’s overarching environmental conservation and wildfire prevention objectives.

For more information about the French Meadows Ecological Forest Restoration Project, visit https://www.placer.ca.gov/5775/French-Meadows-Restoration-Project.