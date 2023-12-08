AUBURN, Calif. December 8, 2023 – The Placer County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved renaming the Bear River Campground located in Colfax to “Bear River Fishing Access.”

Bear River amenities

The change aligns with the county’s latest memorandum of understanding with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the current owner of the property, governing management of the recreation area.

Placer County has played an integral role in managing the Bear River property since the 1960s.

Approximately a year ago, in November, the Board of Supervisors authorized the county to enter into a new agreement with CDFW. This agreement narrowed the county’s responsibilities from full management of the Bear River Campground to daily maintenance and ranger patrol duties.

Under the current arrangement, the property permits daily use, but camping is not allowed.

“I commend our Parks Division for their unwavering commitment to engaging with our community and collaborating with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife,” said Placer County District 5 Supervisor Cindy Gustafson. “The Parks team has admirably ensured continued access to this cherished area while prioritizing the protection of our community.”

Bear River Fishing

The county is currently operating under a two-year MOU with the state, which is set to expire in February 2025. Although CDFW has not finalized its long-term plan for the property, Placer County remains poised to assist in any capacity necessary.

Placer County Parks Administrator Andy Fisher expressed gratitude for Fish and Wildlife’s partnership in managing the site, saying “We appreciate the California Department of Fish and Wildlife’s proactive efforts in enhancing vegetation management at Bear River Fishing Access.”

Learn more about Bear River Fishing Access, here.