Beale AFB, California – Approximately 10 acres of prescribed burning is scheduled for 2 June, 2023 on Beale Air Force Base near the FAMCAMP and Main Base.

The intention of this prescribed burn is to reduce hazardous and flammable and improve rangeland by reducing invasive and noxious grass species.

Prescribed burn operations will begin when areas are within prescriptive levels that meet the objectives of the prescribed fire plan.

The Air Force will only initiate the burns with favorable weather conditions including humidity, temperature, wind speed and direction and moisture in the vegetation.

Fire crews conduct small test fires before igniting the larger area to verify how effectively vegetation (fuels) will be consumed to ensure the burn and smoke management objectives can be met.

Beale’s Air Quality Manager and Wildland Fire & Fuels Specialist work diligently with the Feather River Air Quality Management District to minimize smoke impacts to the residents and surrounding communities.

During active firing operations, fire personnel and vehicles working in these vicinities will be visible to the public. Motorists are reminded to slow down and drive with heightened caution when passing through active project areas.