AUBURN, Calif. — Placer County voters should be on the lookout for the March 5, 2024 Presidential Primary Election Placer County Voter Information Guide.

The voter information guide provides important information about the offices and measures on the ballot this election, as well as a list of vote centers and secure ballot drop box locations available throughout Placer County. Voter information guides will be mailed to all active, eligible voters starting Jan. 25.

If you do not receive your county voter information guide by Feb. 8 or if you misplace it, please contact the Elections Office at 530-886-5650 (toll-free 1-800-824-8683) and a replacement will be mailed to you. You can also view your voter information guide on Placer’s elections website, https://www. placercountyelections.gov .

Per California Elections Code, all active, eligible Placer County registered voters will be mailed a vote-by-mail ballot for the March 5, 2024 Presidential Primary Election by Feb. 5. Voters may request a replacement ballot from Feb. 5 through Election Day, March 5, by filling out the Vote by Mail Application located on the elections website, calling the Elections Office, or visiting in person at 3715 Atherton Road in Rocklin. Standard hours of operation are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Election Day hours will be 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Placer County also offers a remote accessible vote by mail (RAVBM) option to all registered voters. The RAVBM system enables voters to receive their ballots digitally, allowing them to mark them independently and privately at home before printing and mailing them back to the Elections Office. Visit the elections website or call the office to request additional information.

As mandated by California Elections Code, Placer County will have translated sample ballots in Spanish, Tagalog, Korean or Punjabi that voters can use as a reference guide when voting their own ballot. These translated ballots are targeted based on census data and are only available in specific language/geographic combinations. To find out if the vote centers in your precinct will have a translated sample ballot in your language, or to request one be sent to you before Election Day, please call the Elections office. Requests must be received no later than seven days before Election Day.

Placer County has recently adopted the Voter’s Choice Act (VCA), which means voters no longer have an assigned polling place and are permitted to go to any vote center in the county for in-person voting. For more information about the adoption of VCA, please visit https://www. placercountyelections.gov/ voters-choice-act .

Placer County anticipates operating 29 vote centers that will offer multiple in-person voting options, replacement ballots, accessible voting equipment and language assistance. A list of locations will be included in the county voter information guide. Seven of these locations will open Feb. 24, with the remainder opening March 2. All vote centers will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. except for Election Day (March 5), when they will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

To better serve the voters of Placer County, the Elections Office will also be open on President Lincoln’s Birthday, Feb. 12 and President’s Day, Feb. 19 (county holidays), from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., as well as the two weekends prior to the March 5, 2024 Presidential Primary Election (Feb. 24 and 25, and March 2 and 3) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

If you have recently interacted with the DMV, your voter registration information may have been changed. It is important to review and confirm your voter status, political party preference, address and all other pertinent information to ensure you are registered correctly. Check your status at https://voterstatus.sos.ca.gov.