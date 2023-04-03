Nevada City, CA April 3, 2023 – Now in its 33rd year, The Nevada City Psychic Fair returns to Miners Foundry Saturday, April 8th from 11am to 5pm and Sunday April 9th from 11am to 6pm. Tickets remain at just $5 for this ever-popular event.

Vendor displays wares at previous Psychic Fair

The Nevada City Psychic Fair is a gathering of metaphysicians, alternative medicine practitioners and intuitives, acupuncturists, massage therapists, astrologers, energy workers, fortune tellers, herbalists, alchemists and more all under one roof. For a modest entry fee participants can walk around the Miners Foundry historic halls and enjoy the crafts and practices of long-time practitioners and newcomers alike.

For those interested in a tangible memento to take home with them, the Psychic Fair also features one-of-a-kind artisan jewelry, garments, accessories, natural skincare products, gem essences, crystals, and much more.

Maybe it’s something in the water, Tibetan monks visiting the Yuba River have called the area a “triple karmic vortex” and the Fair’s producers also cite the county’s high concentration of metaphysicians as one reason for the longstanding Nevada County tradition. “Faith Harvard taught lots of spiritual classes before these things became more mainstream,” said event producer Marza Miller. “She started The Church of the Essence and Judy Philips jumped in with her massage school (the now defunct Phillips School of Massage) and they wanted to have a space for all the metaphysical people, of which there is a high number in this county, to have a place to do their practice and they wanted to support the Miners Foundry too.”

That mission is going strong as the Psychic Fair, once again under Miller’s stewardship, returns as a benefit for the Miners Foundry. Each year an average of between 500 and 1000 people come and see what Miller calls, “A smorgasbord of alternative health and pretty jewelry,” with all proceeds benefitting the Foundry. But philanthropy isn’t the only reason to visit, “All these disciplines under one roof is a unique opportunity to have a lot of experiences all at once,” Miller said.

This year attendees will have the opportunity to hear from well-known Medium Vickie Gay. And a variety of vendors will hold short workshops throughout the weekend. Patrons can also sign up for short readings and other hands on experiences.

Miller knows the Psychic Fair has its fair share of skeptics but encourages everyone to come down and see what their third eye can see, “A lot of people have an adversity to [metaphysics], calling it ‘black magic’, but every human being has extra-sensory perception. Some people are just more attuned,” said Miller. “Even if there is a naivete attitude, you can come and learn, walk through it and find somebody you like and start a conversation. We live in a metaphysical club that is alive and well and this is a gathering place to come and celebrate life.”

Food by Cosmic Roots will be available for purchase as well as delicious treats from the Miners Foundry kitchen.

For Immediate Contact: David Lloyd, david@minersfoundry.org

For more information about coming events: www.minersfoundry.org

KNOW AND GO:

WHO: Miners Foundry

WHAT: The Nevada City Psychic Fair

WHERE: Miners Foundry, 325 Spring Street, Nevada City, CA 95959, Call (530) 265-5040

WHEN: Saturday, April 8th 11am-6pm and Sunday, April 9th 11am-5pm

HOW: $5. Available online, by phone or in person at the Miners Foundry Box Office:

325 Spring Street, Nevada City, CA 95959 Tuesday – Friday | 9:00am – 4:00pm

The Miners Foundry Cultural Center is a living historic treasure serving Nevada County as a cultural art and community events center. More than a venue, the nonprofit’s mission is to preserve, enhance and utilize the historic Miners Foundry for cultural, educational, and social activities in Nevada County. It is a symbol of California’s rich historical heritage, providing an educational and social bridge from our past to the present and future.