We are thrilled to invite expecting families and families with babies under 1 year old to the upcoming Public Health Community Baby Shower! This event will take place on September 19th, 2023, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the Grass Valley Library, located at 207 Mill Street.

What to Expect:

Information Resources: Learn about vital topics related to pregnancy, childbirth, and infant care from healthcare professionals and community experts. Gain valuable insights to ensure a healthy start for your little one.

Giveaways: Don’t miss out on an assortment of helpful baby essentials and supplies. We’ll have an array of goodies for you and your baby to take home.

Raffles: Get ready for exciting raffle prizes that could make your parenting journey a little easier. Your participation could lead to some wonderful surprises.

Children’s Story Time: Bring your little ones along for a delightful story time session. It’s a great way to introduce your child to the joy of reading and spend quality time together.

How to Register: No prior registration is required

Cost: FREE!

Whether you’re expecting or have a baby under 1 year old, we look forward to celebrating this special time with you at the Public Health Community Baby Shower. It’s a day filled with information, fun, and the warmth of community support. We can’t wait to see you there!