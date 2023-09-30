We’re thrilled to announce that the all-new WM Commingle Drop-off is here to serve you better! After the unfortunate collapse of the old location during a snowstorm, we’ve risen stronger and are now open for Residential Recycling Drop-off thanks to the partnership with County of Nevada Public Works and Nevada County Airport.

And guess what? It’s absolutely FREE!



Starting this Monday, October 2, 2023, you can bring your recyclables and cardboard to:

GPS Address: 12556 Loma Rica Ave, Grass Valley, CA 95945

(Physical Address: 12640 Loma Rica Ave, Grass Valley, CA 95945)

Hours of Operation:

Monday – Friday: 9 AM – 3 PM

Have questions or need more information? Reach out to us at (530) 274-3090.

Let’s join hands in making our community greener and cleaner! Together, we can make a difference. See you at WM Commingle Drop-off!